Way back in 2019, when most of us wore masks only at Halloween, Jayne Neimann considered the Bustang a vital part of her life. The bougie commuter bus run by the state transportation department offered Wi-Fi, cushy seats and a chance to relax with her phone for an hour on her way to Denver, where her dream job working for an interior designer waited for her. Neimann lived in Loveland, and she didn’t want to move away from her family or her roller derby team. She was a part of a small revolution of Denver commuters — a quarter of northern Colorado’s workforce — who loved the options public transportation gave her.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO