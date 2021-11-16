ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 9 Baylor meets Central Ark.

By Automated Insights
Herald-Press
 7 days ago

Central Arkansas (0-2) vs. No. 9 Baylor (2-0) Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Baylor hosts Central Arkansas in an early season matchup. Central Arkansas fell short in an 85-53...

www.palestineherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest...
ALABAMA STATE
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reportedly makes his next head coaching move

Amid rumors that USC and LSU are interested in him, Penn State head coach James Franklin has been in demand for the past month or so. Franklin has been denying that he’s leaving the Nittany Lions and will remain at Penn State but the rumors kept circulating. In an ESPN+...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

There’s 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Florida Job

The University of Florida is in need of a new head football coach. On Sunday, the SEC program announced that it had parted ways with head coach Dan Mullen, a year removed from a conference championship game appearance. “The challenge has been we haven’t been able to sustain it,” athletic...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

What is Dan Mullen's buyout, contract situation with Florida Gators

Florida coach Dan Mullen is on the hot seat this seat following the Gators' 4-4 start entering Saturday's game at South Carolina and his buyout is outside the top 25 nationally. Mullen's buyout is $12 million this season, which ranks No. 8 in the SEC. Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#Baylor#Central Ark#Butler#Nicholls State#Division 1#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Latest College Football Playoff Prediction

Georgia – 98.1 percent chance. It’s pretty surprising to see Cincinnati with a better chance of making the playoff than Ohio State. However, that is because of who the Buckeyes play next. Ohio State is set to take on Michigan in the final game of the regular season. That’s a...
FOOTBALL
WNCT

No. 6 Purdue tops No. 18 UNC 93-84 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — No. 6 Purdue showed that its high-scoring offense works, no matter the level of competition. Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds as the Boilermakers beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 Saturday in the first round of the Hall […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
tucsonpost.com

Streaking No. 6 Baylor meets Arizona State in Battle 4 Atlantis

No. 6 Baylor's average margin of victory in its four wins this season is 34.7 points as it prepares to play Arizona State in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island (Bahamas) on Wednesday. The defending national champion Bears (4-0) have five players averaging in double-figure...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald-Press

Incarnate Word plays Texas Tech

Incarnate Word (0-3) vs. Texas Tech (3-0) South Padre Island Convention Center, South Padre Island, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on Texas Tech in an early season matchup. Incarnate Word fell 82-78 to Concordia (TX) on Tuesday. Texas Tech is coming off an 84-49 win over Prairie View on Monday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

No. 9 Baylor men’s basketball puts on defensive showcase against Central Arkansas

Ferrell Center, Baylor Lady Bears basketball, Central Arkansas Bears basketball, Scott Drew, James Akinjo, University of Central Arkansas. No. 9 Baylor men’s basketball advanced to 3-0 on the season, as they cruised to a 92-47 victory over the University of Central Arkansas Wednesday night in the Ferrell Center. It was the 16th consecutive home win for the Bears, a Ferrell Center record. Sophomore guard LJ Cryer led the way for the Bears offensively, putting up 20 points on 60% shooting, also recording six assists. He gained assistance from freshman forward Kendall Brown who stayed hot, scoring 19 and grabbing five rebounds. Senior guard James Akinjo also had a solid outing, notching a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists to go along with six boards and four steals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kwbu.org

Baylor Connections - Dave Rosselli

The Baylor Family’s generosity has spurred exciting growth throughout the University. From new faculty chairs and student scholarships to major capital projects like a welcome center, basketball pavilion and football operations center, it’s an exciting season in the life of the University. In this Baylor Connections, Dave Rosselli, Vice President for Advancement, takes listeners inside these projects and shares how Baylor alumni and friends across the nation are driving a dynamic vision to become reality.
COLLEGES
WacoTrib.com

Baylor runners hit brakes on season at NCAA's South Central Regionals

When you’re toiling along in a long-distance race, the finish line always beckons as a tempting oasis. As for the season finish line, not so much. Baylor’s cross country squads found their seasons come to a close on Friday at the NCAA’s South Central Regionals, as the BU women finished 11th in the team standings and the men placed 17th on a pleasant fall morning at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy