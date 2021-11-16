No. 9 Baylor meets Central Ark.

Ferrell Center, Baylor Lady Bears basketball, Central Arkansas Bears basketball, Scott Drew, James Akinjo, University of Central Arkansas. No. 9 Baylor men’s basketball advanced to 3-0 on the season, as they cruised to a 92-47 victory over the University of Central Arkansas Wednesday night in the Ferrell Center. It was the 16th consecutive home win for the Bears, a Ferrell Center record. Sophomore guard LJ Cryer led the way for the Bears offensively, putting up 20 points on 60% shooting, also recording six assists. He gained assistance from freshman forward Kendall Brown who stayed hot, scoring 19 and grabbing five rebounds. Senior guard James Akinjo also had a solid outing, notching a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists to go along with six boards and four steals.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO