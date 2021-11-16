ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

There’s No Fourth Stimulus Check, But A More Obscure COVID Benefit Covers $9,000 For A Funeral

By James Dodson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne type of funding in the nation’s massive pandemic rescue plan gets less attention: a funeral assistance program that offers families of COVID victims up to $9,000 in burial costs. The funeral expenses program, which is part of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief legislation signed by President Joe Biden...

otis highsmith
7d ago

all I can tell you people don't vote for Joe Biden and Congress it 2024 they know that we need another stimulus but they are power grab have no pity and no shame but helping us all know we need another stimulus politicians don't care to help us we just have to work hard take care of loved ones have money in the bank have a savings account don't get sick cuz if you do this what happens they wouldn't let you down and they have

Lecia Acey
7d ago

Of course! Biden not giving stimulus, but he gives money, after you die? That just proves which means more to him. The only way he will help anymore, is if you die. Not to help people stay alive ? Really, maybe, that's better than nothing, but! That really tells the truth bout how he feels bout the American people !! Wow, from the President of our country! Some President !!! WOW !!!!!!!

William Barham
7d ago

This is exactly why Americans are confused with the Biden Administration...One day the checks are coming, one day they're not, the next - they're dazed and confused...😕

las-cruces.org

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families. New Mexicans who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 could still receive help for their funeral expenses. According to the New Mexico Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved more than 1,000 applications in the state for its funeral assistance program and 700 more are being reviewed..
LAS CRUCES, NM
