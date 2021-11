WACO, Texas – The Texas A&M men's and women's cross country teams are set to enter the NCAA South Central Regional Friday morning at the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The clock starts for the women's 6,000m race at 10 a.m., followed by the men's 10,000m at 11 a.m. It marks the first time the Aggie men's team has entered a race at the 10,000m distance. Admission to the meet is free. Those unable to attend can follow live results provided by Delta Timing or follow @aggietfxc on Twitter for frequent updates. There is no live stream available.

WACO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO