Sidney, OH

Two cars lead Sidney police on high-speed chase

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 7 days ago

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney Police were involved in a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning after two cars were reported to have been engaging in reckless behavior.

According to the Sidney Police Department, A red Audi and dark-colored Jeep were driving recklessly and brake checking commercial vehicles on I-75 Northbound near Piqua.

Both vehicles were stolen from Miami County, Sidney PD said.

Two officers saw these vehicles get off at exit 90 onto Fair Road.

The driver of the red Audi led Officer Kennedy on a chase at speeds over 100 mph before bailing on foot and letting the car coast into a parked vehicle on N. West Avenue near Piper St.

Officer Zimmer attempted to pull over the Jeep which also began a chase at speeds over 100 mph. Police say the driver and passenger bailed on foot where they were apprehended by Zimmer and deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Both pursuits happened around 1:30 am on November 16.

Two people have been charged in connection to the Jeep, and the Police Department said it is currently investigating the driver of the red Audi.

WDTN

WDTN

