Health Services

3D Ultrasound Tampa

atlanticcitynews.net
 7 days ago

Pregnancy is very precious for any parent, and it becomes more special when you can see the face of your unborn baby. Isn't it fascinating? Well, for that, you have to do a 3D ultrasound to get a great image. Are you living in Tampa and don't know where to do...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
chaindrugreview.com

Walgreens and VillageMD to expand in Tampa

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and VillageMD announced plans on Friday to open 20 new Village Medical at Walgreens primary care practices in the Tampa area over the next year. The. first Village Medical at Walgreens location in Tampa opened on Oct. 26 at 6996 U.S. Highway 19...
DEERFIELD, IL
wfla.com

Tampa Oyster Fest Presented by Frameworks of Tampa is Back!

Now more than ever schools and teachers are noticing young people are having a hard time post Covid-19 pandemic. They have to overcome obstacles of being at home and in challenging learning environments for months. They have to re-learn some things and be reminded of others. Frameworks of Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
TVOvermind

Is Tampa Baes Worth Watching?

Over the last few years, there has been an influx of reality TV shows. As a result, it’s getting harder and harder to decide which ones are worth your time. One of the latest reality shows to hit the airwaves is the Amazon Prime series Tampa Baes. The show follows a group of lesbian friends living in the Tampa Florida area. The series was released on November 15 and the first season consists of 8 episodes. However, even before the show’s release, it was already receiving criticism for a lack of diversity which ultimately resulted in reduced excitement for many viewers. Now that the series is out, there are still a lot of people who are on the fence about whether or not they want to check it out. Keep reading to find out whether or not Tampa Baes is worth watching.
TAMPA, FL
Shawano Leader

Can I Exercise On The Day Of My Ultrasound Cavitation Treatment?

Utracavitation also known as liposuction without surgery consists of a painless reducing type treatment with immediate effects whose objective is to eliminate the fat deposits present in the body without the need to carry out a surgical procedure. Thus, the ultracavitation achieves a modeling in the general contour of the body while eliminating problems such as cellulite. It uses ultrasound to reach fat, eliminate it and that this is later eliminated by the body itself.
WORKOUTS
813area.com

Catering in Tampa For The Holidays

If you love eating delicious food and don't want to have to cook for Christmas or New Year's Eve; this guide has all the best spots for catering in Tampa for the holidays. Don't worry about the mess and try one of the best catering restaurants in Tampa for all the most festive food and drinks. Get ready to celebrate Christmas and Thanksgiving in Tampa with some of the best places to eat for the holidays.
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Health Services
atlanticcitynews.net

Best Car Insurance In Florida

Across the state of Florida, there are close to 14 million drivers who pay an average of around $2,300 per year for auto insurance. Coming in at almost 32 percent more than the U.S. average, car insurance rates in Florida can be expensive. Just as in other states, however, insurance companies rely on various factors such as driving record, vehicle, location, and age to determine premium rates in Florida. As a Florida resident, you might pay more or less than the state average, depending on your specific situation. However, the good news is that there may be some ways that you can save on your insurance rates in the sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE
edibleorlando.com

A Getaway to Tampa Bay

On a November press trip with Visit Tampa Bay, nearly every one of our many hosts shared the same sentiment: Tampa Bay is having a moment. We couldn’t agree more, and with so many solid food choices in the area — some stalwarts, some newcomers — it’s well worth the short drive from Orlando for a Tampa Bay getaway to check out the food scene. Below are some of the highlights from our visit. Think of them as a Tampa Sampler of sorts and craft your own edible itinerary!
ORLANDO, FL
atlanticcitynews.net

Disney cruises to require children be vaccinated, others might follow

ORLANDO, Florida: Disney Cruise Line announced on November 17 that all cruise passengers, age 5 and up, would need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to board their ships. The policy will be enforced beginning January 13. Currently, Disney requires that children present proof of a negative result from a PCR test conducted prior to departing.
ORLANDO, FL
813area.com

Lunch in Downtown Tampa

If you work downtown, lucky you when it comes to lunch. Dozens of ethnic cuisines (Jerk Hut), lots of favorite chains such as First Watch, Jimmy Johns, or Bruegger's Bagels. Many of the hotels in Tampa serve up super lunch fare, most notably Sheraton’s Ashley Street Grille and Avanzare American cuisine at Hyatt Regency Tampa. Looking for places to eat for business lunch? Drive over to nearby Hyde Park, SoHo, Café Dufrain, Jackson Street Bistro or Mise En Place for an upscale bite and close the deal. Lunch in Downtown Tampa boasts hot donuts and hot dog carts as well as these everyday lunch spots, busy but worth it.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hanukkah events in Tampa Bay

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, comes early this year. The exact dates change every year because Hanukkah is always on the 25th day of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar. This year, it runs eight days and nights Nov. 28 through Dec. 6. The following is a list of some Hanukkah-related activities in the Tampa Bay area.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

One Tampa Bay, nonprofit: Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay has a big vision: to make Tampa Bay hunger-free by 2025. Its team of over 150 people are working together to lead the fight against hunger, one meal at a time. To reach their goal, the organization is increasing connections for people to get benefits and services they need, including SNAP, Medicaid, and workforce training. Since the pandemic, almost a million people in the area reported struggling with hunger.
CHARITIES

