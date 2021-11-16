3D Ultrasound Tampa

Across the state of Florida, there are close to 14 million drivers who pay an average of around $2,300 per year for auto insurance. Coming in at almost 32 percent more than the U.S. average, car insurance rates in Florida can be expensive. Just as in other states, however, insurance companies rely on various factors such as driving record, vehicle, location, and age to determine premium rates in Florida. As a Florida resident, you might pay more or less than the state average, depending on your specific situation. However, the good news is that there may be some ways that you can save on your insurance rates in the sunshine state.
Comments / 0