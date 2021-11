JD Notae scored 17 of his 30 points in the second half as Arkansas came from behind and outscored the Mercer Bears 46-25 in the second half to secure a 74-61 season-opening win Tuesday night in Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks (1-0, 0-0 SEC) were down 36-28 at the break but scored the first eight points of the second half to tie Mercer (1-1, 0-0 Southern) before taking the lead for good at 56-54 on a Chris Lykes 3-pointer with with 8:43 to play in the game.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO