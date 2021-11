Amazon has taken another step towards building an even better ecosystem for your home. It recently launched a new series of smart TVs, and these are already starting to get some love. First up, we have the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV that’s currently receiving a 27 percent discount, which translates to $150 savings for anyone interested in picking up the 55-inch model that features hands-free Alexa control that currently sells for $410. If that’s a bit too much for your budget, you can also consider the 50-inch model that is also receiving a $150 discount, meaning that you can purchase one for $360, which is a pretty compelling deal.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO