Movies

Horror-comedy Death to Metal gets a trailer, poster and images

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its digital release this December, a poster and trailer have arrived online for writer-director Tim Connery’s horror comedy Death to Metal which follows...

www.flickeringmyth.com

cogconnected.com

Dead by Daylight Unleashes New Horrors in Portrait of a Murder DLC Announcement Trailer

Fans of Dead by Daylight are in luck–a new original DLC chapter has just been announced, and Portrait of a Murder looks absolutely terrifying. In a new announcement trailer, Behaviour Interactive introduces the contents of the new chapter: a surreal new Killer, a resourceful new Survivor, and a desolate map that will transport players to an abandoned graveyard in the middle of the desert.
VIDEO GAMES
rue-morgue.com

Finally, you’ll be able to feel the “HURT”; trailer & poster

The rural chiller that premiered three years ago is seeing its long-overdue release next month. Gravitas Ventures has announced its acquisition of North American rights to HURT, directed by Sonny Mallhi (a producer on Bryan Bertino’s THE STRANGERS, THE MONSTER and THE DARK AND THE WICKED who helmed 2015’s ANGUISH, also released by Gravitas). The movie, which had its world premiere at the 2018 Fantasia International Film Festival (see our rave review here), will hit select theaters as well as North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms December 10. HURT was scripted by Solomon Gray and Mallhi and stars Emily van Raay, Andrew Creer, Stephanie Moran, Bradley Hamilton, Michelle Treacy and Natalie Olivia Clarke. The synopsis: “A soldier reunites with his wife to take in the attractions at their favorite Halloween spot: the ‘Haunted Hayride.’ But when real terror follows them home, they must fight for their lives…or become the next attraction.”
MOVIES
#Comedy#Heavy Metal
GeekTyrant

Trailer and Poster For Romantic Comedy FUNNY THING ABOUT LOVE

A new trailer and poster have been released for the romantic comedy Funny Thing About Love. The feel-good holiday rom-com stars Summer Bellessa, Jon Heder, Barry Corbin, Pat Finn, Jason Gray, and Brooke White. The film is written and directed by Adam White. Here’s the synopsis:. Samantha Banks (Summer Bellessa)...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

UK trailer and poster for Memoria starring Tilda Swinton

Sovereign Film Distribution has released a UK poster and trailer for Memoria, the Cannes Jury Prize-winning metaphysical drama from director Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives) and starring Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton. Visiting her sister in Bogota, Jessica (Tilda Swinton) is awoken by a loud bang, audible...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Finn Wolfhard developing slasher horror-comedy as feature directorial debut

Although he’s still a few weeks shy of his 19th birthday, Finn Wolfhard is developing quite the resume. On screen, he’s starred in the phenomenally successful Stranger Things and smash hit two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s It, fronted a couple of rock bands, and now it seems he’s planning to move behind the camera.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
horrornews.net

First Look At Poster & Trailer For Classic Slasher Remake SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE

Lightbulb Film Distribution are delighted to share the poster and trailer for new horror feature, Slumber Party Massacre. Featuring an all-female principle cast, this feminist reimagining of Roger Corman’s 1982 cult-classic is smashing the glass ceiling. Slumber Party Massacre will be released on Digital Download on 13th December and DVD from 10th January. The film had its UK Premiere at Abertoir Horror Festival in November and has also been selected as the closing film of Soho Horror Festival.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

See The Trailer and Character Posters For ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Westerns aren’t our thing, but then you put Benedict Cumberbatch in one and well… we feel a need to watch it, even if the title doesn’t make us want to. The Power of the Dog is coming. What is the movie about?. “Severe, pale-eyed, handsome, Phil Burbank is brutally beguiling....
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous gets a season 4 trailer and poster from Netflix

Netflix has released a new poster and trailer for the fourth season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous ahead of its arrival on the streaming service next month, which will see the young campers find themselves shipwrecked on a mysterious island after finally escaping Isla Nublar; check them out here…. Finally...
TV SERIES
1029thebuzz.com

Foo Fighers To Star In Horror Comedy Movie Next Year

Foo Fighters secretly filmed a movie called Studio 666 about “what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their 10th album,” according to Deadline. The movie is based on a story written by Dave Grohl. Studio 666 is set to open in more than 2000 theaters on February 25th.
MOVIES
metalinjection

Get Your Horror Metal Fix With VHS "Immortality Comes With a Price" (Feat. Dave Ingram of Benediction)

Horror, humor and metal – what more can you really want? VHS is back with more of their signature death ‘n’ roll, old school horror inspired, blood soaked antics with new track "Immortality Comes With a Price" (Feat. Dave Ingram of Benediction) off their upcoming album due out December 3rd via Wise Blood Records – with the "something" in cheek title I Heard They Suck…Blood. Ba dum tiss!
MUSIC
FANGORIA

Watch The Trailer For Netflix Holiday Horror: ELVES

We are always hungry for more holiday horror, and this year Netflix is delivering in the form of Elves, a new six-episode series coming to the platform later this month. I Know What You Did Last Summer but instead of a fisherman with a hook, it's The Lorax, and instead of the Lorax, it's actually an evil elven creature. Ok, maybe it's unfair to say "evil" as the elven creatures may just be protecting their home or rebelling against some habitat-destroying, human shenanigans. Either way, this looks like a wonderful fantasy on the brink of veering headlong into horror and we can't wait to check it out. Watch the trailer and check out the official synopsis for Elves below:
TV SERIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'The End of Us' - A Lockdown Romantic Comedy

"As soon as I get this stimmy check, I'm bouncing." Saban Films + Well Go USA have revealed an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled The End of Us, another made-during-the-pandemic film about a couple who is forced to live together during the lockdown even though they're on the verge of breaking up. This first premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Philadelphia Film Festival. After a savage breakup, two exes must continue living together when California issues its stay-at-home order for COVID-19. Now they'll try to move on without moving out. Starring Ben Coleman, Ali Vingiano, Derrick DeBlasis, Gadiel Del Orbe, and Kate Peterman. As fun as this looks, I'm getting the feeling no one really wants to watch films about the time during the pandemic where we were all stuck at home with nothing to do. Even though they made a film out of that time, does anyone want to revisit? Nah.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

OFFICIAL TRAILER + POSTER LIVE FOR SILENT NIGHT

AMC+ and RLJE Films released today the key art and an all-new trailer for the darkly comedic drama Silent Night, which is set to debut in theaters and stream exclusively in North America on Friday, December 3. Marking writer Camille Griffin’s directorial debut, the film focuses on a group of friends that comes together for an eventful Christmas dinner, and stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Rufus Jones and Trudie Styler among others.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home poster released ahead of new trailer

With a new trailer set to swing onto the web tomorrow, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have shared another poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home showcasing heroes Spider-Man and Doctor Strange whilst teasing the multiversal villains Doc Ock and Green Goblin from Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy…. For the first...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

“AMITYVILLE UPRISING” brings toxic zombies to the notorious town; trailer & poster

It’s further proof that these days, you can call pretty much anything an AMITYVILLE movie. Lionsgate will release AMITYVILLE UPRISING on VOD/digital platforms and DVD January 11. Written and directed by Thomas J. Churchill, whose previous THE AMITYVILLE MOON also had a tenuous-at-best connection to the Long Island locale’s infamous history, it stars Scott C. Roe, Kelly Lynn Reiter, Tank Jones, Alysha Young and Mike Ferguson. The synopsis: “A chemical blast at a military base sets off a supernatural disaster in this tense action-horror thriller. As Sgt. Dash [Roe] tries to keep the peace at the local police station, the explosion unleashes a toxic acid rain that dissolves the flesh of anyone trapped in it. Even worse, it causes the dead to rise again and attack the living. Can Dash and fellow officer Nina Rossi [Reiter] figure out who is friend and foe, fend off the attacks, and defend their colleagues until the savage cataclysm subsides?”
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Action thriller The Handler gets a trailer and poster

Ahead of its release this December, a poster and trailer have arrived online for writer-director Michael Matteo Rossi’s action thriller The Handler which follows former Marine Ryker (Chris Levine) as he becomes the target of a vicious mob boss after purposely throwing a job; take a look here…. Ryker is...
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Enchanted Sequel Gets Release Date and Poster

Disenchanted, the sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, has been officially confirmed to release in the Fall of 2022 along with the release of the film’s first poster. Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams are returning to lead.
MOVIES

