Horror-comedy Death to Metal gets a trailer, poster and images

"As soon as I get this stimmy check, I'm bouncing." Saban Films + Well Go USA have revealed an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled The End of Us, another made-during-the-pandemic film about a couple who is forced to live together during the lockdown even though they're on the verge of breaking up. This first premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Philadelphia Film Festival. After a savage breakup, two exes must continue living together when California issues its stay-at-home order for COVID-19. Now they'll try to move on without moving out. Starring Ben Coleman, Ali Vingiano, Derrick DeBlasis, Gadiel Del Orbe, and Kate Peterman. As fun as this looks, I'm getting the feeling no one really wants to watch films about the time during the pandemic where we were all stuck at home with nothing to do. Even though they made a film out of that time, does anyone want to revisit? Nah.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO