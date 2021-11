The UMaine Women's Basketball Team picked up their 1st win of the 2021-2022 season handing the Yale Bulldogs their 1st lost of the season, 47-44, Friday night, November 19th. Yale led 17-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs led the Black Bears 38-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter but Maine outscored Yale 12-6 in the 4th Quarter to pick up the win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO