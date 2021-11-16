Pike Township students on eLearning day Tuesday due to lack of bus drivers

INDIANAPOLIS — Students in the MSD of Pike Township will again have an eLearning day Tuesday.

Superintendent Flora Reichanadter said on her official social media accounts that the district will have a remote learning day because of a lack of bus drivers.

This is not the first time a lack of bus drivers has forced students to stay home. It also comes as the Pike Township teachers union and school officials work to come to an agreement on a new contract.

The district and teachers union are still waiting to hear from a third-party mediator after failing to come to an agreement on their own by Monday's deadline.