Pike Township students on eLearning day Tuesday due to lack of bus drivers

By WRTV.com Staff
 7 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Students in the MSD of Pike Township will again have an eLearning day Tuesday.

Superintendent Flora Reichanadter said on her official social media accounts that the district will have a remote learning day because of a lack of bus drivers.

This is not the first time a lack of bus drivers has forced students to stay home. It also comes as the Pike Township teachers union and school officials work to come to an agreement on a new contract.

The district and teachers union are still waiting to hear from a third-party mediator after failing to come to an agreement on their own by Monday's deadline.

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

