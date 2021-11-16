ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Football Scholarship Numbers: Where the Orange Stands Moving Forward

By Mike McAllister
 7 days ago
Syracuse football is in the midst of its 2021 season with two games remaining. On Sunday, quarterback Dillon Markiewicz announced he is transferring. With Markiewicz joining Tommy DeVito, Taj Harris and others who have elected to look for another collegiate home. So where does Syracuse stand with its scholarship situation and how many more players can the Orange add to the roster next season?

As with anything, the number is fluid. We do not know how many will depart in the offseason. There is attrition every year even before the creation of the transfer portal. That has only enhanced normal attrition that every program will experience in some way. Let's look at things as they currently stand and what it means.

Listed below are scholarship players who can come back to Syracuse next season, and those high school prospects currently verbally committed to the Orange in the 2022 recruiting class. The players eligible to return are listed by position group. There are 66 in total, not including the 10 committed recruits. That means Syracuse has 76 scholarships for next season if everyone returns. With the NCAA scholarship limit at 85, that leaves nine extra spots that Syracuse can fill either through high school/junior college recruiting or through the portal.

However, we know everyone will not be back. It would be a shock if nobody else elected to leave. That is the reality in modern collegiate athletics. So those nine slots will balloon to a larger number. With the early signing period set for December, the late portion of the 2022 recruiting cycle could be more active than in years' past as the Orange looks to fill its slots. The 10 players in the 2022 class currently will also likely grow between now and the early signing period.

"We're tracking all that stuff," head coach Dino Babers said during his weekly press conference on Monday. "It's a moving thing as it goes. It's a slide ruler as it goes. It's got a lot of moving parts, but yes we're tracking all that stuff. The balance of the roster, whether it's old or young and where you want to go with it."

Of course the portal can be an attractive option to potentially replace the departed with experienced players. Babers was asked if the plan is to take a lot of transfers during the offseason during his weekly press conference.

"I wouldn't say expecting," Babers said. "You've got to play both sides of the fence. We're trying to recruit the best players we can because they'll stay in your program longer. When you look for a lot of transfers, you don't know exactly what you're going to get. There's normally a reason why people are in the transfer portal. The ones that don't normally have a lot of reasons sometimes are past our reach. You really have to do a lot of research. I'd much rather have a younger kid that I knew what he's been doing the last two or three years than someone who's been in someone else's program."

Here is the list of players that could return for next season.

Note: The list includes nine current starters on the offensive side of the ball and eight on the defensive side of the ball.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (12)

Garrett Williams

Adrian Cole

Ja'Had Carter

Jason Simmons

Neil Nunn

Rob Hanna

Duce Chestnut

Malcolm Folk

Justin Barron

Aman Greenwood

Eric Cole

Chase Atkinson

DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

Steve Linton

Chase Simmons

Curtis Harper

Jatius Geer

Joe Rondi

Derek McDonald

Terry Lockett

Caleb Okechukwu

Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff

LINEBACKER (8)

Marlowe Wax

Mikel Jones

Stefon Thompson

Leon Lowery

Anwar Sparrow

Malik Matthew

Geoff Cantin-Arku

Austin Roon

OFFENSIVE LINE (16)

Anthony Red

Carlos Vettorello

Garth Barclay

Josh Ilaoa

Darius Tisdale

Dakota Davis

Matthew Bergeron

Chris Bleich

Will Froumy

Enrique Cruz

Mark Petry

Wes Hoeh

Jakob Bradford

Austyn Kauhi

Kalan Ellis

Tyler Magnuson

SPECIALISTS (2)

James Williams

Andre Szmyt

QUARTERBACK (3)

Justin Lamson

JaCobian Morgan

Garrett Shrader

RUNNING BACK (3)

Josh Hough

Cooper Lutz

Sean Tucker

TIGHT END (3)

Maximillian Mang

Luke Benson

Steven Mahar

WIDE RECEIVER (10)

Anthony Queeley

Umari Hatcher

Sharod Johnson

Kendall Long

Trebor Pena

Isaiah Jones

Damien Alford

Courtney Jackson

Ja'Vontae Williams

Oronde Gadsden

CLASS OF 2022 COMMITS (10)

DB Dom Foster

DB Cornell Perry

DB Quan Peterson

DB Jeremiah Wilson

DL Belizaire Bassette

LB Mekhi Mason

OL Joe Cruz

OL Chad Schuster

RB LeQuint Allen

WR Donovan Brown

