Less than 60 hours to go until turkey time! And although our weather forecast is headlined by cold temperatures, the weather will cooperate with your travel. There is one mild day coming up — Thanksgiving Thursday. There is one chance of rain in the forecast — early Black Friday morning. And you'd be wise to keep the heaviest jacket handy, with below-normal temperatures generally gripping New Jersey through at least the rest of November.

