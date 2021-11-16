ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Local activists work to curb potential gun violence in schools

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 7 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old accused of shooting a classmate at a Memphis school will appear in juvenile court Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in October at Cummings School in South Memphis.

The victim, another 13-year-old boy, was shot in a stairwell, police said. He was rushed to LeBonheur in critical condition and underwent surgery.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a fight between the two students.

This marks the teen’s second court appearance. He’s scheduled to appear with his attorney, Blake Ballin.

The teen is charged with attempted first-degree murder, records show. He remains in custody at the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center.

The shooting is part of a list of over 164 school shootings this year across the country.

Community leaders and education activists are working with students to prevent violence in schools.

Many hoping to reach the students are not teachers; they’re members of the community working to gain kids’ trust and teach them alternatives to violence.

