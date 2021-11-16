ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Freed US journalist: 'happy to be on my way home'

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican journalist Danny Fenster, who was freed after nearly six months in jail in...

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

US journalist Danny Fenster, freed from Myanmar prison, arrives in NYC

American journalist Danny Fenster is back on home soil after six months behind bars in military-ruled Myanmar. The Detroit journalist was convicted of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations and was just last week sentenced to 11 years in prison at hard labor. After...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Freed US journalist says thought Myanmar jail ordeal would never end

An American journalist jailed for six months by Myanmar's military rulers said after his shock release that he battled to stay sane and feared his ordeal would not end, while insisting he should never have been detained. So that's the biggest concern, just staying sane through that."
WORLD
WEHT/WTVW

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or […]
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Doha#American#Ap Archive
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure in...
WORLD
AFP

US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. US warships periodically conduct freedom of navigation sailings through the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters as its own territory. 
MILITARY
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy