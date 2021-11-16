ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahul Dholakia To Make Debut Digital Series; ‘Music School’ Enters Production; BAFTA Breakthrough India Unveils Supporters; Yash Raj Teaser – Bollywood Briefs

By Anuj Radia
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago

Rahul Dholakia To Make Debut Digital Series

EXCLUSIVE: Acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Rahul Dholakia ( Raees ) is to create his debut digital series after following last month’s annual ‘Police Unity Tour’, a four-day bicycle ride from New Jersey to Washington D.C to honour Law Enforcement Officers who died on duty. Dholakia met various officers, survivors and families as he was researching for the series, which doesn’t have a platform yet. Dholakia said: “The Police Unity Tour organization has given me the permission and promised the full support and cooperation to bring this subject to light. That’s why in their 25 years, this is the first time any individual has travelled with them and been given insights into their workings. It was an eye-opener for me.” Dholakia’s forthcoming films include Excel Entertainment’s feature on a Mumbai-based firefighter as well as projects he is developing for his own banner in the U.S.

Ilaiyaraaja’s Hindi Musical ‘Music School’ Enters Production

EXCLUSIVE: Ilaiyaraaja’s Hindi musical Music School has begun shooting in Goa. The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Papa Rao Biyyala under his production banner Yamini Films. He said: “The musical is special not just because of its theme, but the artists that we have on board for it. We can’t wait to create this musical extravaganza for our audience.” Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran play contemporary and creative teachers who provide a glimpse of the rich culture and refinement of music and theatre to students who are driven by an unimaginative educational system. Other crew members include choreographer Adam Murray ( Cruella ) and cinematographer Kiran Deohans ( Agneepath ).

BAFTA Breakthrough India Unveils Supporters

Award-winning film producer Guneet Monga, acclaimed CEO and gaming entrepreneur Vishal Gondal and award-winning and celebrated actor Ratna Pathak Shah ( Lipstick Under My Burkha ) have been unveiled as industry supporters for BAFTA Breakthrough in India, which is supported by Netflix. The trio will help BAFTA navigate India’s diverse and creative talent pool as well as educating audiences about BAFTA’s charitable remit, increasing global opportunities for people to pursue careers in the arts.

Yash Raj Films Drops Teaser Of Magnum-Opus ‘Prithviraj’

The teaser of Yash Raj Films’ upcoming Prithviraj, the production’s first historical, has been revealed . Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar ( Sooryavanshi ) steps into the titular role as the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly against the invader Muhammad of Ghor (played by Sanjay Dutt). Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar makes her debut as the warrior’s beloved, Sanyogita. Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi ( Pinjar ), the film releases worldwide on January 21.

Deadline

Thembi Banks To Direct Paramount Players’ ‘Assisted Living’ Starring Cardi B

EXCLUSIVE: Thembi Banks has signed on to direct Paramount Players’ Assisted Living starring Grammy-winner Cardi B. The original spec was penned by Kay Oyegun that Paramount bought in a competitive bidding war in the Spring of 2019. Insiders add the film is still in development. The comedy follows Amber (Cardi B), a small time crook, who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from both the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anyone to take her in. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look – her estranged grandmother’s nursing home. Temple Hill and Stephen “Dr” Love are producing. Banks has been on rising star on the directing circuit cutting her teeth with several short films and this would mark her first directing job at a major studio. She is represented by UTA, Rain Management Group, and attorney Tara Kole.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Trolls 3’ Lands Release Date, DreamWorks Animation Title Will Be Exclusive Theatrical

Universal has set a release date for DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls 3 for Nov. 17, 2023. This is the first announcement of the threequel, which isn’t shocking given that the pic’s extensive brand value, not to mention the first movie earned $350M at the global B.O. and the sequel last year, Trolls World Tour, grossed more than $100M on PVOD during the pandemic when theaters were shutdown. Trolls 3, unlike its 2020 predecessor, will be an exclusive theatrical release for 17 days before going on PVOD. It’s not clear yet if Trolls director Walt Dohrn is returning to helm the threequel. Universal already had...
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

London & Dublin-Based Sleeper Films Gets Investment, Reveals Supernatural Series With ‘The Witcher’ Showrunner

Sleeper Films, the London and Dublin-based film and TV company run by Lee Magiday (The Favourite), Rory Gilmartin (Herself) and Wilf Varvill, has secured investment from MediaNet Partners and Sampsonic Media. New to the company’s development slate is supernatural thriller Corballymore House, a returnable TV series which is being co-produced with Ben Grass of Pure Grass Films. Declan De Barra (The Witcher) will showrun, with Diane Ademu-John (Dune – The Sisterhood) onboard as creative consultant and EP. Created by De Barra and inspired by stories from his own family history, Corballymore House is set just prior to the First World War and follows the Doyle family as...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

India’s Yash Raj Films to Launch Streaming Service With $67 Million Initial Investment (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films (YRF) is to enter India’s burgeoning streaming market, Variety has learned. YRF’s streaming business (alternatively known as over-the-top, or OTT) will be called YRF Entertainment and is being set up with an initial investment of INR5 billion ($67.1 million) Variety understands. It is likely to operate within India, but also address a global market of Indian diaspora consumers in a fashion similar to rivals Zee5 and SonyLIV. YRF is headed by chairman and MD Aditya Chopra, son of company founder, the late Yash Chopra. While YRF declined to comment, a trade source familiar with the matter told...
MOVIES
Variety

India’s Yash Raj Films’ First Foray Into Streaming Series to be Investigative Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

The first series from leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ streaming arm YRF Entertainment will be an as yet untitled investigative thriller, Variety has learned. Set in Bhopal, the capital of the central Indian state Madhya Pradesh, the series is budgeted at INR1 billion ($13.4 million) and will be a four-hero project, Variety understands. It will be directed by either Shiv Rawal, a debutant director being groomed by the company, or Gopi Puthran, who previously directed “Mardaani 2” (2019) and wrote “Mardaani” (2014) for Yash Raj Films. The casting is in place, pre-production is nearly complete and principal photography is likely to...
MOVIES
AFP

Film star's death sets India's sights on eye donations

Mourning fans of beloved Indian film star Puneeth Rajkumar are pledging to give up their eyes after the actor's untimely death brought his post-mortem organ donation into focus. More than 7,000 members of the public have committed themselves to post-mortem eye donations since Rajkumar's death, said the clinic's managing director K. Bhujang Shetty.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Red Notice’ on Track to Be Netflix’s All-Time No. 1 Movie in Initial Release

“Red Notice,” the art-heist thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, is set to become Netflix’s most-watched movie in its first 28 days of release. The film broke into Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English Films of all time this past week, registering 277.9 million hours viewed since its Nov. 12 release — and it has hit the No. 2 spot in just 10 days. That puts it on pace to surpass the current No. 1 holder, Sandra Bullock’s “Bird Box,” which scared up 282 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. In addition, for the second week...
MOVIES
UPI News

'Monster High' live-action musical enters production

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon and Mattel have started production on a live-action, television musical based on Mattel's line of Monster High fashion dolls. The feature-length television movie is being filmed in Vancouver, Canada, and will premiere in 2022 on Nickelodeon. The musical will follow half human and half werewolf...
MOVIES
NME

TWICE unveil dreamy teaser for upcoming ‘Scientist’ music video

TWICE have unveiled the first teaser for the upcoming music video of ‘Scientist’, the title track of their third full-length album ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’. In the teaser, the group are hard at work in the “TWICE Love Lab”, which was originally featured in the opening trailer for ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’. The clip ends with a large egg in the middle of the lab cracking open, alongside a shot of the nine-member group holding hands and running around in a circle.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Washington Black’: Ernest Kingsley Jr. Cast In Title Role, Iola Evans Also Stars In Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ernest Kingsley Jr. has been cast in the title role and Iola Evans also stars in Washington Black, the Sterling K. Brown-fronted adaptation of Esi Edugyan’s novel, which received a straight-to-series order at Hulu. Twilight Zone writer Selwyn Seyfu Hinds is adapting the limited series for 20th Television. Washington Black follows the extraordinary 19th-century adventures of George Washington (“Wash”) Black (Kingsley)– an 11-year-old boy on a Barbados sugar plantation who must flee after a shocking death threatens to upend his life. Brown will play the gregarious, larger-than-life Medwin Harris, who traveled the world after a traumatic childhood as a Black...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kellie Madison To Direct U.S.-Korean Action Thriller For Pressman Film

EXCLUSIVE: Kellie Madison (Never Back Down: Revolt) has signed on to direct a supernatural action thriller, centered on a geothermic explosion inside the ruins of Pompeii, for Pressman Film. The script for the as-yet untitled feature will be penned by Kalen Egan (The Man in the High Castle, Electric Dreams) and Travis Sentell (Electric Dreams). Edward R. Pressman and Kelly McKee of Pressman Film (The Crow, American Psycho) are on board to produce along with veteran Korean producer Lewis Taewan Kim (The Host, Okja). Korean VFX company Westworld (Sweet Home, Dr. Brain) will co-produce, with Jihyun Kim (Train to Busan) leading creature...
MOVIES
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
