Home Depot sales continue to surge in hot housing market

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
 7 days ago
Home Depot Results FILE - A Home Depot logo sign hands on its facade, Friday, May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. Home Depot's sales were still climbing in the third quarter of 2021, as demand for its home improvements products continues. Revenue rose 9.8% to $36.82 billion.

Home Depot's sales continued to climb through third quarter with the U.S. housing market red hot.

Revenue rose 9.8% to $36.82 billion, exceeding the $34.97 billion Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer's health, jumped 6.1%, also better than expected. Those sales rose 5.5% in U.S. stores.

While the number of customer transactions slipped 5.5%, the average receipt rose 12.9% to $82.38.

Some of those bigger shopping trips involved people prepping their homes for the winter season, but also higher prices due to snarled supply chains and shortages as the U.S. economy emerges from the pandemic, said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData.

“Part of the uplift can also be attributed to inflation which has pushed prices up across many categories, providing a healthy boost to sales," Saunders said.

Shares jumped almost 4% at the opening bell Tuesday.

Home Depot Inc. earned $4.13 billion, or $3.92 per share, easily topping projections of $3.41, as well as last year's quarterly profit of $3.4 billion.

Hardware stores have been a hub of activity during the pandemic as people working from home took on new projects. Many also moved into new homes with more space for a home office.

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes bounced back in September to their strongest pace since January as mortgage rates tick higher, motivating buyers to get off the sidelines.

The National Association of Realtors said last month that existing homes sales rose 7% compared with August to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.29 million units.

In addition, sales of new homes jumped 14% in September to the fastest pace in six months as strong demand helped offset rising prices.

The Commerce Department reported last month that sales of new single-family homes rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000 units last month which was well above what economists had bee expecting.

Best Buy shares tumble on theft, supply constraints

NEW YORK — (AP) — Best Buy Co.'s shares tumbled Tuesday after the nation's largest consumer electronics chain posted a decline in gross profit margin for the fiscal third quarter, citing organized theft and increased promotions compared to a year ago. The company also offered a muted forecast for a...
RETAIL
Dollar Tree prices to rise to $1.25

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Their name is “Dollar Tree,” but their products will soon be $1.25. Dollar Tree announced Tuesday it plans to raise prices from $1 to $1.25 on the majority of its products by early 2022, CNN reported. In a statement, the company made clear that the decision was...
RETAIL
Stocks are mixed, oil prices rise despite release of crude

Stocks were mixed in choppy trading on Wall Street Tuesday, keeping the major indexes hovering near their recent all-time highs. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 3:40 p.m. Eastern, after spending much of the day wavering between small gains and losses. The benchmark index is coming off two straight drops after setting a record high last Thursday. Losses in big technology stocks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending tempered gains elsewhere in the index.
STOCKS
