Metro would like to thank those who have served and those currently serving in the United States military. Happy Veterans Day, everyone!. Veteran’s Day is also a great time to learn more about veteran employment opportunities at Metro. Metro initiated its veteran hiring initiative in 2012 and has achieved Federal, State, county, and local recognition for its efforts since its inception. Veteran recruiting is considered a key strategy by Metro to fill numerous positions that will be needed to deliver the agency’s ambitious package of transportation improvements in the coming decades. More than 750 veterans who have served in the military are currently employed at Metro, and we made 39 veteran hires over the past year.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO