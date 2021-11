AMD's Instinct MI250X compute accelerator is undoubtedly one of the most impressive products the company has released in recent years. This card will power the industry's first exascale supercomputer called Frontier, as well as smaller upcoming high-performance computing (HPC) deployments. Unfortunately, very few of us will get to see this OAM board (and other compute accelerators) in real life, but Patrick Kennedy from ServeTheHome filled this gap this week with pictures of the system on display. Our rough math says that each of the two GPU dies measures ~790mm^2, putting them among the largest GPUs made. That large die is rumored to consume 550W of power.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO