Looking back, 10 months later, the pylon dive that introduced Taylor Heinicke to the nation can help explain the uneven season he's having as the Washington Football Team's fill-in quarterback. He flung himself toward the goal line with the reckless abandon of the underdog he's always been - not only to push for a dramatic playoff upset over a talented Tampa Bay Buccaneers team, but to resuscitate his career. Yet as he's learning now, it may be even harder to sustain success.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO