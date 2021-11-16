ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temperatures balance out

KAAL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs over the next few days will balance to around average. We have two days where they will deviate from normal for this time of year. They...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Winter Outlook 2021-22: First Snowfall Not Far Away

After a dead quiet 2020, last winter finally brought us some snow! Most of the snow fell in Mid-December and February, with no snow in March for the first time since 2012. Last year, we were in a weak to moderate La Nina winter, which is when water temperatures in the central pacific are cooler than normal. The same pattern will persist this winter…so does that mean a similar winter to last year? In some ways, yes! A big part of our winter outlook is looking at previous years with similar conditions in the fall. We call that analog forecasting. These are the years we ended up with when accounting for trends with La Nina, water temperatures over the northern and eastern pacific, and polar vortex strength. In most of these years, snowfall was actually pretty close to normal, along with overall precipitation. None of these years featured a historic snowstorm, and temperatures in most years averaged slightly above normal, a good sign for those not exactly wanting a blockbuster winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Big Warmup Tuesday, But Thanksgiving Will Be A Cold One

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows will be around average early Tuesday, but temperatures will jump to the upper 40s as the day rolls on — and the Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s, but wind shifts coming from the northwest will usher in cold air. Thanksgiving Day will also be cold and breezy, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Fortunately, there are no storms in sight, and roads will be in great condition for holiday travel. Things will warm up slightly Friday, and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

"Warmer Wind" for Tuesday

The temperatures are on the rise for Tuesday. A strong wind from the south is bringing in that surge of temperatures. After starting in the 20s, the afternoon should return to the upper 40s and low 50s! The wind will make things feel a bit cooler though. Still... temps are coming in about 10-15° above average.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Wind back at play

Windy conditions will be returning to the area for the next few days. Gusts will commonly find 40 mph for Tuesday. This will be the strongest in the next three days. It'll also be a warmer wind from the south/southwest to help carry the temps. Wind switches around to the northwest for Wednesday and holds Thursday to usher in cooler temps. Gusts here will reach 25-35 mph each day.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KAAL-TV

The Mild Breeze Is Back!

We had a nice lull from the wind on Monday, but that will be short-lived, as a strong southerly breeze is expected for Tuesday. Ahead of a weak Alberta Clipper, this breeze will bring in the mild air, with highs well into the middle & upper 40s, some may even see lower 50s this afternoon along & west of I-35. Even though the temps are mild, the wind will make it feel about 10-15° cooler.
ENVIRONMENT
WPMI

Below average temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Below normal temperatures have returned to the Gulf Coast with highs barely cracking 60 degrees today with plenty of sunshine. It will be fairly breezy today as well. Low temperatures fall to either side of 40 degrees tonight. Expect mid 60s tomorrow and highs near 70...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Getting A Deal On The Forecast For Friday

Waiting outside this year for the big bargains at the stores? As always, it will be pretty chilly, but at least we are above-zero Friday morning! And after a Thanksgiving Day in the upper 20s, we'll be back in the middle/upper 30s for afternoon highs on Friday. A few flurries are in the forecast for later Friday afternoon & evening, but overall we are still looking at a deal of a forecast for this year's Black Friday!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Thanksgiving Travel Scene

The travel scene across the Midwest looks very good in the days surrounding Thanksgiving. Any issues to be had are isolated. A few spotty areas in the Appalachians may run into to some spotty impacts on land and air on Thanksgiving Day. Same goes for New England on on Friday.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy