ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

This forecast will blow you away!!

KAAL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay the wind speeds are not strong enough to do that. However, are expecting wind speeds to pick up through the rest...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Winter Outlook 2021-22: First Snowfall Not Far Away

After a dead quiet 2020, last winter finally brought us some snow! Most of the snow fell in Mid-December and February, with no snow in March for the first time since 2012. Last year, we were in a weak to moderate La Nina winter, which is when water temperatures in the central pacific are cooler than normal. The same pattern will persist this winter…so does that mean a similar winter to last year? In some ways, yes! A big part of our winter outlook is looking at previous years with similar conditions in the fall. We call that analog forecasting. These are the years we ended up with when accounting for trends with La Nina, water temperatures over the northern and eastern pacific, and polar vortex strength. In most of these years, snowfall was actually pretty close to normal, along with overall precipitation. None of these years featured a historic snowstorm, and temperatures in most years averaged slightly above normal, a good sign for those not exactly wanting a blockbuster winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds
KAAL-TV

"Warmer Wind" for Tuesday

The temperatures are on the rise for Tuesday. A strong wind from the south is bringing in that surge of temperatures. After starting in the 20s, the afternoon should return to the upper 40s and low 50s! The wind will make things feel a bit cooler though. Still... temps are coming in about 10-15° above average.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

The Mild Breeze Is Back!

We had a nice lull from the wind on Monday, but that will be short-lived, as a strong southerly breeze is expected for Tuesday. Ahead of a weak Alberta Clipper, this breeze will bring in the mild air, with highs well into the middle & upper 40s, some may even see lower 50s this afternoon along & west of I-35. Even though the temps are mild, the wind will make it feel about 10-15° cooler.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KAAL-TV

Thanksgiving Travel Scene

The travel scene across the Midwest looks very good in the days surrounding Thanksgiving. Any issues to be had are isolated. A few spotty areas in the Appalachians may run into to some spotty impacts on land and air on Thanksgiving Day. Same goes for New England on on Friday.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy