ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Day Planner: Tuesday

KAAL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect partly cloudy conditions overall today, with more of them in the morning than the afternoon. Temperatures start out in...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Winter Outlook 2021-22: First Snowfall Not Far Away

After a dead quiet 2020, last winter finally brought us some snow! Most of the snow fell in Mid-December and February, with no snow in March for the first time since 2012. Last year, we were in a weak to moderate La Nina winter, which is when water temperatures in the central pacific are cooler than normal. The same pattern will persist this winter…so does that mean a similar winter to last year? In some ways, yes! A big part of our winter outlook is looking at previous years with similar conditions in the fall. We call that analog forecasting. These are the years we ended up with when accounting for trends with La Nina, water temperatures over the northern and eastern pacific, and polar vortex strength. In most of these years, snowfall was actually pretty close to normal, along with overall precipitation. None of these years featured a historic snowstorm, and temperatures in most years averaged slightly above normal, a good sign for those not exactly wanting a blockbuster winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Big Warmup Tuesday, But Thanksgiving Will Be A Cold One

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows will be around average early Tuesday, but temperatures will jump to the upper 40s as the day rolls on — and the Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s, but wind shifts coming from the northwest will usher in cold air. Thanksgiving Day will also be cold and breezy, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Fortunately, there are no storms in sight, and roads will be in great condition for holiday travel. Things will warm up slightly Friday, and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
MINNESOTA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Updated Thanksgiving Week Weather

Hello everyone,  Today started out cold with mornings lows in the upper 20’s and 30’s.  As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with increasing southwest winds of 20 to 40 mph.  Temperatures will respond, warming into the 70’s this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out around a windy high of 75.  Tomorrow, the heavy travel day before […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAAL-TV

"Warmer Wind" for Tuesday

The temperatures are on the rise for Tuesday. A strong wind from the south is bringing in that surge of temperatures. After starting in the 20s, the afternoon should return to the upper 40s and low 50s! The wind will make things feel a bit cooler though. Still... temps are coming in about 10-15° above average.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Wind Chill#Mpgh
KAAL-TV

Wind back at play

Windy conditions will be returning to the area for the next few days. Gusts will commonly find 40 mph for Tuesday. This will be the strongest in the next three days. It'll also be a warmer wind from the south/southwest to help carry the temps. Wind switches around to the northwest for Wednesday and holds Thursday to usher in cooler temps. Gusts here will reach 25-35 mph each day.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

The Mild Breeze Is Back!

We had a nice lull from the wind on Monday, but that will be short-lived, as a strong southerly breeze is expected for Tuesday. Ahead of a weak Alberta Clipper, this breeze will bring in the mild air, with highs well into the middle & upper 40s, some may even see lower 50s this afternoon along & west of I-35. Even though the temps are mild, the wind will make it feel about 10-15° cooler.
ENVIRONMENT
desotocountynewsroom.com

Pounders Repair Day Planner

Sunny and cool today with winds from the SE at 5-10 mph. Today’s high will be 56 with a low tonight of 38.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KAAL-TV

The Turkey Will Be Warm, The Weather, Chilly

After back-to-back days in the middle/upper 40s Tuesday & Wednesday, an Alberta Clipper is going to cool us down for Thanksgiving Day. A cold front will bring in a few flurries later Wednesday afternoon & evening along with a cold front. This front will switch our winds for Thanksgiving, with a NW breeze cooling us to the upper 20s for highs on Thanksgiving Day. Even though it will be a little chilly, Thanksgivng Day is still looking pretty nice around our area!
ENVIRONMENT
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Tuesday, Watching Showers for Turkey Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WINTER FORECAST TONIGHT AT 6PM AND 11PM ON WNDU. TUESDAY: After a cold start to the day, we will see highs back to near 40 degrees later this afternoon. The sun will be shining bright all day. One of the best-looking days all week, grab the jacket and enjoy the sunshine! High of 41.
SOUTH BEND, IN
mprnews.org

Mild Tuesday, cold Thanksgiving Day; good travel weather

You might have noticed that we have not had many significant winter storms so far this season. The reason can be partially explained in two words: zonal flow. Zonal flow is when the jet stream tracks generally west to east, following lines of latitude. Small-amplitude waves embedded in the jet stream often produce weak low-pressure systems or just cold fronts at the surface. Resulting precipitation is usually rather light. This is the pattern Minnesota and Wisconsin have had for most of November.
ENVIRONMENT
cw39.com

Sunshine Tuesday but widespread rain Thanksgiving Day

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Confidence is increasing that unsettled weather associated with a passing cold front will push through Thanksgiving Day. Expected rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 2 to 4 inches are possible. Stay weather aware as heavy rain, minor flooding is possible. In the meantime though,...
HOUSTON, TX
KAAL-TV

Thanksgiving Travel Scene

The travel scene across the Midwest looks very good in the days surrounding Thanksgiving. Any issues to be had are isolated. A few spotty areas in the Appalachians may run into to some spotty impacts on land and air on Thanksgiving Day. Same goes for New England on on Friday.
TRAVEL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The low for Tuesday night is 35 with fair skies. Southwest winds Wednesday will be strongest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with gusts to 40 mph at that time. This could create issues with high profile vehicles and possibly cause airport runway adjustments. The southwest flow will carry temperatures into the 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) A cold front will bring rain with it Wednesday night. The best time frame for rain would be midnight to daybreak Thanksgiving morning, and the best area to receive rain would be along I-55 and places south. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) We begin the holiday with 40 degrees. Then as the front passes, chilly northwest winds take over and temperatures fall through the 30s for the rest of the day. Northwest winds may gust to 25 mph. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy