Large apartment complex fire leaves dozens of people without a home in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire, Chesterfield Fire, Richmond Police and Richmond Ambulance Authority were all on scene Tuesday morning at a large fire at an apartment complex in the city.

Smoke could be seen coming off the roof of an apartment building within Foxwood Apartments on Snead Road.

Crews arrived at 4:55 a.m. to flames coming from the building and a second alarm was struck at 5:06 a.m.

RFD said the fire began on the third floor and spread throughout the building.

A resident told 8News that everyone in the building had to be evacuated.

The incident was marked under control at 6:39 a.m.

Virginia Red Cross said 11 units were impacted, nine of which were occupied. Thirty-six people were forced out of the building with 21 of them being children.

Virginia Red Cross has been requested to assist and GRTC will supply a bus to “provide warmth,” according to a tweet by RFD .

Jonathan McNamara with the Virginia Red Cross said the organization is working with the impacted occupants to determine who need help.

RFD confirmed there were no injuries during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated with more information.

Photo by Richmond Fire Department

Resident watches on as crews battle fire at Richmond apartment complex. Photo: Dejah Epps

Photos by Delaney Hall/WRIC

Photos by Delaney Hall/WRIC

The fire damage on the apartment complex. (Photo: Sabrina Shutters)

The fire damage on the apartment complex. (Photo: Sabrina Shutters)

The fire damage on the apartment complex. (Photo: Sabrina Shutters)

