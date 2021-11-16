ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart Is About to Report Earnings. Here's What to Expect

By Melissa Repko, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart will report earnings before the bell on Tuesday. Investors will listen for early clues of how the holiday season is shaping up for Walmart and other retail players amid supply chain challenges and inflation. The big-box giant may also provide updates on efforts to make money in new...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Panama City News Herald

Black Friday: Here's what to expect from Walmart, Target and more in the Panama City area

PANAMA CITY — This year, Black Friday will feel a little less normal and take similar steps as last year when some major retail chains extended their sales to multiple days, closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopened early Friday. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Friday shopping event started on Thanksgiving Day. It continued into Friday, but in the past year, big box retailers like Kohl’s and Target, offered multiple Black Friday sales, in-store and online, throughout November.  ...
PANAMA CITY, FL
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Holiday Gifts#Inflation#Refinitiv#Americans
learnbonds.com

What to Expect from Dollar Tree’s Third Quarter Earnings?

Dollar Tree would release its fiscal third-quarter earnings on Tuesday before the US markets open. What’s the forecast for the stock and what should you expect from the earnings release?. Apart from Dollar Tree, Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods would also release their earnings this week. Notably, there was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNN

Here's why gas is so cheap at Costco and Walmart

New York (CNN Business) — Gas prices are skyrocketing, and Americans want to save at the pump. That plays right into the hands of Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club and Sam's Club. The national gas price average jumped to $3.41 a gallon Friday, according to AAA, 61% higher than the average at the same time last year. The Biden administration has called for an investigation into whether oil and gas companies acted illegally to push up prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
talkbusiness.net

Analysts see more upside with Walmart stock after the holiday season

Retail giant Walmart has drawn mixed sentiment among equity analysts in recent days despite returning strong fiscal third quarter results, garnering applause for navigating the ongoing supply chain disruptions, and reporting 11.5% more inventory ahead of the holidays. Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) rallied to close at $143.16 on Thursday...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Walmart
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Walmart

Trading an issue following an earnings report can be difficult. Several factors go into how the issue will react to the report, instead of investors just relying on the actual results. Shareholders of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) are disappointed in Tuesday’s price action following a third-quarter beat and raised guidance,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Walmart (WMT) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises FY22 Outlook

WMT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both top and bottom lines grew year over year. With more customers and members returning to stores and clubs demand seems to be strong. The company increased share in U.S. grocery market. Undoubtedly, the company’s solid efforts to enhance e-commerce game have been helping it stay firm against the growing competition.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

What Walmart's Q3 Earnings Beat Means for the Broader Retail Sector

Katie Thomas, lead at Kearney Consumer Institute, joined Cheddar to talk about Walmart's Q3 earnings beat and what it means for the larger retail industry ahead of the gift-giving season. "Getting strong numbers from Walmart and from the retail sector overall is good news going into the holiday season. It shows that even though despite some of the news around supply constraints, consumers are still getting out there and shopping," she said. With the holiday rush nearly setting in, Thomas said a clearer view of the economy will be found after Q4 results are posted, giving some time to account for how well businesses were able to maintain amid supply constraints.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Walmart, Home Depot stock gains after earnings would add about 44 points to the Dow's price

Shares of Home Depot Inc. and Walmart Inc. rallied in premarket trading Tuesday, enough to add about 44 points to the Dow Jones Industrial Average's price, after both retail giants reported better-than expected fiscal third-quarter results. Walmart's stock rose 1.2% ahead of the open, and the implied price gain would add about 12 points to the Dow's price. Home Depot's stock climbed 1.3%, and the implied price gain would add about 32 points to the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 51 points, or 0.1%.
RETAIL
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
KARE 11

Here's what to expect this holiday shopping season

MINNEAPOLIS — Retailers are looking forward to a green Christmas this year-- spending green that is. A recent survey from professional services company Deloitte shows 73% of Americans expect to spend more this holiday season. The average American is expected to spend $1,436 this holiday season on gifts, food and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
chainstoreage.com

Dollar Tree increasing prices to $1.25 across all stores

Dollar Tree is making a big change to the way it does business. After 35 years of selling everything for $1.00, the extreme value discounter said it is rolling out a $1.25 price point to all Dollar Tree stores nationwide. The move, which comes as inflation and supply chain disruptions are pushing up the cost of many goods,
BUSINESS
Elite Daily

Here’s What To Expect For Marshalls’ Black Friday Sale This Year

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means budget-savvy shoppers are also readying themselves for the biggest day in retail: Black Friday. If you’re someone who always has an eye out for a good deal, you might be wondering if Marshalls will do a Black Friday sale for 2021. After all, the retailer is known for having great bargains all year long, and the day after Thanksgiving is no exception.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy