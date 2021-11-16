Police chief quits during his first day in the job

By: Erika Stanish FREEPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are answering calls in Freeport until further notice after the town’s new police chief quit after one day on the job. He was the only member of the department and according to borough officials, they currently have no full-time police officers. “It’s frustrating to not know what’s happening in your area,” Lauren Edinger, owner of Lucy’s Riverside Café. Edinger told KDKA local residents are just learning of the news. “I feel that it’s crazy that that happened on the 2nd and we’re just now finding out about that on 13th,” Edinger said. Freeport Borough officials told...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO