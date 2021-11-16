The Screen Podcast: assessing the Oscar international feature race, Paolo Sorrentino talks ‘The Hand Of God’

Netflix has released the official trailer and a new poster for its upcoming debut of Academy Award-winning Paolo Sorrentino’s heart-wrenching and visually stunning masterpiece, The Hand of God. The film is set to premiere on the streaming service on December 15. The Hand of God, or È stata la mano di Dio, has already set the film awards world ablaze, winning the Grand Jury Prize at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. In addition to this major win for the film, Filippo Scotti, who plays the leading role, received the Marcello Mastroianni Award which is given every year to standout up-and-coming performers. The movie, which is slated for a limited theatrical release in December, has also been chosen as the Italian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards which will occur in March 2022.
Comments / 0