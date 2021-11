Thanksgiving is our response to the goodness and graciousness of almighty God. It is to be a daily act of worship as our lives express to God an attitude of gratitude. Truly God is the source of life and what we have. Psalm 100 tells us how to give thanks unto the Lord. “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord and all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that has made us, and not we ourselves; we are His people and the sheep of His pasture. Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, and into His courts with praise: be thankful unto Him and bless His name. For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and His truth endureth to all generations.”

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO