From the gridiron to the golf course, former Alabama stars made an impact all over the world of sports this week. As always, Sunday was a big day for Crimson Tide players scattered all across the NFL. In the NBA, Collin Sexton, Herbert Jones and Kira Lewis Jr. all saw playing time. Golf alums Justin Thomas (third) and Michael Thompson (T15) both finished in the top 15 at the World Wide Technology Championship.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO