ST. LOUIS – Another ramp along I-270 will close permanently Tuesday.

MoDOT is closing the ramp from westbound I-270 to New Halls Ferry Road. The closure will be permanent starting at 7:00 a.m. Crews are changing westbound Dunn Road to a one-way outer road.

The alternate route is the Old Halls Ferry exit.

