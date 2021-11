Streamlabs, the company that created a suite of software tools for content creators, has been accused of theft by an assortment of its rivals. Yesterday, Lightstream, a streaming studio used for console streaming, called out the company for plagiarism. Streamlabs had created a landing page for Streamlabs Studio, which was eerily similar to Lightstream’s own page. Since then, other software creators, ranging from OBS to Combo, have called out the company for stealing ideas. Streamlabs has called the Lightstream situation “a mistake,” and announced it will remove “OBS” from its Streamlabs Open Broadcast Software name.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO