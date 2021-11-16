Butler hosts Michigan State

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State (1-1) vs. Butler (3-0)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State and Butler both look to put winning streaks together . Michigan State won easily 90-46 over Western Michigan on Friday. Butler is coming off a 70-59 win over Troy on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Michigan State’s Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Joey Hauser have collectively accounted for 42 percent of all Spartans scoring this season.GIFTED GABE: Brown has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Butler has scored 70.3 points per game and allowed 53 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan State has averaged 82 points per game over its last five games. The Spartans are giving up only 66.5 points per game over that span.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

