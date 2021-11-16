ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

2 Drivers Injured After Cars Crash In Mecosta Co.

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LPWN_0cy7LIUw00

Two people are recovering after a crash in Mecosta County on Monday.

Deputies from the Mecosta Sheriff’s Department were called to northbound US-131 by mile marker 134 in Mecosta Township.

They say one car was trying to pass another when the passing car lost control, hitting the other car.

Both cars went into a ditch, and the car that was hit rolled several times.

The driver was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy