2 Drivers Injured After Cars Crash In Mecosta Co.

Two people are recovering after a crash in Mecosta County on Monday.

Deputies from the Mecosta Sheriff’s Department were called to northbound US-131 by mile marker 134 in Mecosta Township.

They say one car was trying to pass another when the passing car lost control, hitting the other car.

Both cars went into a ditch, and the car that was hit rolled several times.

The driver was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.