98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you Share Your Passwords with Your Spouse?

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from David. He’s a little upset with his wife. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I’m having a bit of an issue with my wife and she said the way to come up with a solid answer was to ask you to use this as your dilemma. Here’s the deal. My wife (second wife) and I have only been married about a year. We do not know each other’s passwords for our computers and phones, but I said I thought it was time to share those things, especially if there was some kind of emergency. She said she doesn’t want to do that, and that we both should have the privacy of our phones and other devices. She said she has nothing to hide, but it’s the principle of the thing. I say if there’s nothing to hide, why make a big deal out of it? It’s not something that would break us up, but it is giving us some tension in our marriage. So what do you think? Should we share the passwords, or keep them to ourselves? Thanks so much Jaime! We listen every morning.

~ David

Wow, well, I have to say, I’m not sure if my sweetie has my passwords or not, but I certainly would be happy to give them up. But I also know that some people feel strongly about having some privacy.

So what do you think? Should married couples share their passwords or not? Let’s help them out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

