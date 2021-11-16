Oakland squares off against Toledo

Toledo (2-0) vs. Oakland (1-1)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Oakland both look to put winning streaks together . Toledo got past Detroit by eight at home on Saturday. Oakland is coming off a 56-55 win on the road against Oklahoma State on Friday.

STEPPING UP: Oakland’s Jamal Cain has averaged 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Trey Townsend has put up 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. For the Rockets, JT Shumate has averaged 18.5 points and 10 rebounds while Ryan Rollins has put up 17 points and four rebounds.SHUMATE CAN SHOOT: Shumate has connected on 70 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland is ranked first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.2 percent. The Golden Grizzlies have averaged 14.5 offensive boards per game.

