ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Oakland squares off against Toledo

9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago

Toledo (2-0) vs. Oakland (1-1)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Oakland both look to put winning streaks together . Toledo got past Detroit by eight at home on Saturday. Oakland is coming off a 56-55 win on the road against Oklahoma State on Friday.

STEPPING UP: Oakland’s Jamal Cain has averaged 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Trey Townsend has put up 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. For the Rockets, JT Shumate has averaged 18.5 points and 10 rebounds while Ryan Rollins has put up 17 points and four rebounds.SHUMATE CAN SHOOT: Shumate has connected on 70 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland is ranked first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.2 percent. The Golden Grizzlies have averaged 14.5 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest...
ALABAMA STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Latest College Football Playoff Prediction

Georgia – 98.1 percent chance. It’s pretty surprising to see Cincinnati with a better chance of making the playoff than Ohio State. However, that is because of who the Buckeyes play next. Ohio State is set to take on Michigan in the final game of the regular season. That’s a...
FOOTBALL
raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Raptors 104, Warriors 119

A- P. Siakam34 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5- FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- A tale of two halves (both good). In the first half, despite a less-than-ideal shot selection, he was still fairly efficient. He hit his midrangers, grinding his way to his points. Some nights are like that — you can’t get easy ones all the time. Honestly, props to Pascal for making as many as he did, rather than criticism for the choices. Then in the second half he went off, hitting triples, driving and creating for teammates (who didn’t finish), and hitting the offensive glass. He cut well, finished well. A really good offensive game kind of lost in the shuffle of the beatdown.
NBA
WNCT

No. 6 Purdue tops No. 18 UNC 93-84 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — No. 6 Purdue showed that its high-scoring offense works, no matter the level of competition. Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds as the Boilermakers beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 Saturday in the first round of the Hall […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics Center Orena#Rockets#The Golden Grizzlies#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
12thman.com

Aggies Square Off Against Abilene Christian on Friday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men's basketball faces the Abilene Christian Wildcats Friday at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena. After defeating North Florida in the season opener Wednesday, 64-46, the Aggies look to carry the momentum into Friday night. In his first start for A&M, Henry Coleman III paced the Aggie offense with 27 points. Coleman also registered a career-high seven rebounds, while Marcus Williams recorded his 23rd career game with 10-or-more points, ending the night with 11. Tyrece Radford cleaned up the glass for the Aggies, hauling in 10 rebounds.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
9&10 News

E. Michigan takes on Michigan State

Eastern Michigan (1-1) vs. Michigan State (2-1) Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan and Michigan State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team earned a victory in their last game. Michigan State earned a 73-52 road win over Butler on Wednesday, while Eastern Michigan walked away with a 103-98 win in overtime at home against Illinois State last week.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
9&10 News

Red Wings face the Coyotes on 3-game losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (8-9-2, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-13-2, eighth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +120, Red Wings -144; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a win against Arizona. The Coyotes are 1-4-1 at home. Arizona averages...
NHL
9&10 News

Detroit hosts Golden State after Curry’s 40-point showing

Golden State Warriors (13-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -8.5; over/under is 210.5. BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Detroit Pistons after Stephen Curry scored 40 points in the Warriors’ 104-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The...
NBA
9&10 News

Los Angeles visits Detroit, looks to break road losing streak

Los Angeles Lakers (8-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-11, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Detroit looking to stop its four-game road slide. The Pistons have gone 2-6 in home games. Detroit is last in the league recording 41.9...
NBA
9&10 News

Butler and the Heat take on the Pistons

Miami Heat (11-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-12, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jimmy Butler leads Miami into a matchup against Detroit. He currently ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.1 points per game. The Pistons have gone 3-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit...
NBA
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy