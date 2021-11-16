ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Former St. Louis officer to be sentenced for civil rights violation charge

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFy2s_0cy7KsaH00

ST. LOUIS – Former St. Louis Police Office Dustin Boone will be sentenced next week after he was convicted of beating an undercover colleague.

The Post-Dispatch reported Boone’s lawyers will ask the judge for a 26-month prison sentence rather than the ten years prosecutors are seeking.

Old iPhone used to build case against youth pastor charged with grooming, sexual assault of Hazelwood teen

In a sentencing memo filed Monday, Boone’s lawyers attacked the culture of the St. Louis Police Department saying it condoned and even encouraged violence. It went on to call the department a place “where being cavalier about violence, particularly racial violence, was far too prevalent.”

In June 2021, Boone was found guilty of aiding and abetting the deprivation of Officer Luther Hall’s civil rights during protests in 2017. A jury was unable to decide on the charges when the case was originally tried in March 2021.

Detective Hall was working undercover with a partner during the 2017 Jason Stockley protests. They were documenting potential crimes when they got split up in the chaos on the night of Sunday, Sept. 17.

West St. Louis County residents say Kiefer Creek Road scene of too many deadly crashes

Hall said he encountered uniformed police at 14th and Olive streets. Prosecutors allege Boone, Myers, and Korte attacked and beat Hall after mistaking him for a protester.

Hall was left with a pinkie-sized hole in his lip and required spinal fusion surgery in his neck.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazelwood, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

St. Louis Police: Downtown shooting tied to fight at a nightclub

ST. LOUIS – A weekend shooting in downtown St. Louis stemmed from a fight at a nearby nightclub. The shooting happened before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, in the 700 block of N. 15th Street. Officers arrived at 15th and Washington and discovered a crashed vehicle with a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That individual was taken to a local hospital where.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri judge rules county health orders tied to COVID-19 are illegal, must be lifted

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri judge has ruled that local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state are illegal and should be lifted. Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green ruled that orders such as quarantines and business closures violate the Missouri Constitution’s separation of powers clause affecting the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Civil Rights#St Louis Police Office#The Post Dispatch#Iphone
FOX 2

Man shot and killed in East St. Louis Tuesday morning

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in East St. Louis, Illinois. He was found lying in the street just before 1 a.m. on Trendley Avenue at South 15th Street. It is unknown at this time if anyone has been arrested in connection to this incident. It is also unknown at this time […]
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX 2

5-year-old boy dies in ‘suspicious’ Alton, Illinois apartment fire

ALTON, Ill. – A 5-year-old boy died in what officials are calling a suspicious apartment fire Monday night in Alton, Illinois. The fire started at approximately 7:20 p.m. The apartment building is located on Mitchell Street near Belle Street. Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said the boy’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend were in the apartment […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 2

A pregnant Missouri woman’s 2017 death revealed a history of abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Derik Osborn and Valerie Williams had been dating on and off for about six months when they decided to reconcile and move into an apartment together in February 2017. Williams was 16 weeks pregnant. Detectives say Osborn and Williams had been arguing on the night of February 28th. Derik would later tell […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Man fatally shot in St. Louis early Saturday

ST. LOUIS – A man in his late 20s was fatally shot early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 700 block of N. 15th Street and Washington Avenue just before 4 a.m. for reports of shots fired and an accident. When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy