Man found dead in south St. Louis alley Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A body was found early Tuesday morning in south St. Louis.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police received a call for a “person down” and not moving in an alley along Klocke Street near South Grand Boulevard. When EMS arrived, they discovered the man was dead.

So far, investigators have not determined if foul play was involved.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

