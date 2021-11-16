ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man found dead in south St. Louis alley Tuesday morning

By Jason Maxwell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kk5h3_0cy7Ki0F00

ST. LOUIS – A body was found early Tuesday morning in south St. Louis.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police received a call for a “person down” and not moving in an alley along Klocke Street near South Grand Boulevard. When EMS arrived, they discovered the man was dead.

So far, investigators have not determined if foul play was involved.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Dellwood home on fire Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Dellwood. The home is located in the 9800 block of Medford Drive. The fire happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was flying over the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were inside of the home […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

5-year-old boy dies in ‘suspicious’ Alton, Illinois apartment fire

ALTON, Ill. – A 5-year-old boy died in what officials are calling a suspicious apartment fire Monday night in Alton, Illinois. The fire started at approximately 7:20 p.m. The apartment building is located on Mitchell Street near Belle Street. Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said the boy’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend were in the apartment […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

St. Louis Police: Downtown shooting tied to fight at a nightclub

ST. LOUIS – A weekend shooting in downtown St. Louis stemmed from a fight at a nearby nightclub. The shooting happened before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, in the 700 block of N. 15th Street. Officers arrived at 15th and Washington and discovered a crashed vehicle with a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That individual was taken to a local hospital where.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Maxwell
FOX2Now

Man fatally shot in St. Louis early Saturday

ST. LOUIS – A man in his late 20s was fatally shot early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 700 block of N. 15th Street and Washington Avenue just before 4 a.m. for reports of shots fired and an accident. When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Multiple catalytic converters stolen from business off Hampton Avenue

ST. LOUIS – More catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles. The incident happened early Monday morning at the National Electrical Contracting Company on Pierce Avenue off of Hampton. The thefts are believed to have happened inside the gated parking lot of the business. Police got the call at about 12:30 a.m Authorities at the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Alley#Ems#Fox2 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2Now

Pedestrian hit and injured near Arrowhead Stadium during Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian near the entrance to a parking lot at Arrowhead Stadium. Investigators said it happened near Dubiner Circle and Royal Way around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, just minutes after the game between the Cowboys and the Chiefs kicked off. They determined the driver of a Chrysler sedan hit a pedestrian crossing the road.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy