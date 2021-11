Gen Z and Young Millennials more likely to say they would be more willing to visit a doctor of chiropractic than a medical doctor for neck or back pain. More than half (53%) of young adults (ages 18-32) would be more willing to choose a doctor of chiropractic (DC) for treatment of neck or back pain instead of a medical doctor, such as a primary care doctor or an orthopedist, according to a recent survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults conducted online by The Harris Poll and commissioned by the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a nonprofit dedicated to informing and educating the general public about the value of chiropractic care.

