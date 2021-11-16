ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

These economies have the best ‘brand’

By Victoria Masterson
World Economic Forum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nation Brands Index has ranked economies by brand appeal since 2008. 2021 is the seventh year that Germany has topped the Index for its brand. Canada, Japan and Italy are amongst other places making gains. Around 60,000 people give their views on factors like governance, culture and immigration....

www.weforum.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Will Germany’s Christmas markets open given the surge in Covid cases?

Many of the much-loved Christmas markets that pop up each winter across Germany risk being forced to close for a second year running, due to a surge in Covid cases.The country is currently seeing a spike in new infections of the virus, recently recording more than 50,000 cases in one day for the first time since the pandemic began.Germany also has the third lowest vaccination rate in Europe, with just 67 per cent of the population fully jabbed at this stage, and has suffered from the impact of the Delta variant.Here’s everything we know so far.When should the markets have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Americans urged not to travel to Germany, Denmark over Covid

The State Department urged Americans Monday not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to surging Covid-19 cases in Europe. The department issued Level 4 travel advisories -- the highest level -- for both countries, "indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country."
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Trade Organization#Science And Technology#German#The World Economic Forum#Impl
World Economic Forum

3 levers for ensuring equitable access to the data economy

With increased digitalization and emerging tech, data has become ubiquitous, though its potential benefits will be unrealized if access to the data economy remains restricted. Enabling equitable access to the data economy means adherence to the core principles of integrity, inclusivity and interoperability. This can only be ensured using the...
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

Couples who share the housework are more likely to have children

Couples who share the burden of housework are more likely to become parents. Countries like France and Norway - where men commonly help at home - have higher fertility rates. In nations like Japan and Korea where women do most of the household chores, rates are lower. The research could...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Nigeria
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
World Economic Forum

Climate-friendly farming: Greenland's melting glaciers offer an answer

Glacial rock flour, the ultra-fine silt deposited as the glaciers melt, could help boost farm yields around the world. The nano-sized particles allow plants more access to nutrients including potassium, calcium and silicon compared to normal rocky farmland. 25 tonnes of glacial rock flour per hectare increased crop yield on...
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Samsung Electronics ranks second in 'Best Global Brands' following Google

Seoul [South Korea], November 18 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics was ranked second in the 'Best Global Brands' by the U.K.'s survey company. According to the brands ranking released by YouGov on the 17th, Samsung Electronics ranked second after Google. Samsung Electronics ranked fourth in last year's ranking, but jumped 2 notches this year to its highest ranking.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

Why diversity within your organization matters – Lessons from 11 entrepreneurs

Diversity leads to creativity and resilience, but to implement it in businesses can be challenging. Through diversity, deliberation and unconventional solutions can be found. Here are the lessons from entrepreneurs from the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers on why diversity is so crucial in organizations. Diversity brings in new ideas...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

The 50 best brands, according to millennials

Comparably identified millennials' best brands based on ratings from customers aged 25 to 40. The final list includes tech companies, fast-food chains, retail stores, and others. Peloton, Amazon, and Google top the list. Millennials' best 50 brands include social media companies, fast-food chains, and streaming services. Comparably identified millennials' favorite...
BUSINESS
Healthline

The 10 Best Sustainable Activewear Brands for 2022

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. A quick look at the best sustainable activewear brands. Best stylish: Girlfriend Collective. Best versatile: Mate the Label. Best outdoor apparel: prAna. Best...
APPAREL
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure in...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy