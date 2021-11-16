ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The eco elite won't admit it, but it's time we learned to live with climate change

By Andrew Lilico
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cop26 was not a complete failure, but it has repeated a pattern of the past 30 years. Many countries’ politicians make warm noises about climate change at international shindigs, and as countries get richer they naturally tend to take more care of the environment, but when it comes to doing as...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
wpsu.org

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
Foreign Policy

The Tragedy of Stopping Climate Change

As nations everywhere struggle to decide how best to salvage Earth, perhaps it’s only to be expected that our global generalized anxiety disorder has reached the fever pitch of a writer under deadline: How should the plot to save the world proceed?. The 2051 Munich Climate Conference, organized by the...
ENVIRONMENT
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Don't buy into the climate change hoax

It feels like beating a dead horse, but since the public is inundated every day with misinformation about humans, CO2, and fossil fuels causing global warming/climate change, some of us must persist in giving facts before our great country is intentionally destroyed from within. Currently, Democrats and some Republicans are...
WATERLOO, IA
expressnews.com

Commentary: We must rise to climate change challenge

We’re feeling the impacts of climate change. Rising temperatures are changing our landscapes and livelihoods. Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is suffering from thermal stress that contributes to coral bleaching — more than half of the reef’s coral cover was lost between 1995 and 2017. In July, floods severely affected several...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Climate Change Mitigation#Energy Efficiency#Western#Chinese
Popular Science

This one image illustrates the severity of climate change

Tuvalu representative Simon Kofe delivered a speech to delegates at the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in a memorable way this week by standing in the rising seawater he was warning the world about. In the four-minute-long video, Kofe, the Tuvalu minister of Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs, explained there is no time left for speeches because coastal areas are flooding, and not just in small island nations like his.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26 climate deal: 'It won't save us from drowning'

The climate deal struck in Glasgow plans to reduce the world's reliance on coal and promises more money to help poorer countries cope with the impacts of a warming planet. Campaigners on the frontline of climate change have been speaking to the BBC what that means for them. Largely pessimistic...
ENVIRONMENT
Slate

We Already Have the Tools We Need to Beat Climate Change

The climate emergency is the biggest threat to civilization we have ever faced. But there is good news: We already have every tool we need to beat it. The challenge is not identifying the solutions, but rolling them out with great speed. Some key sectors are already racing ahead, such...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
NPR

Who pays for climate change?

A coalition of wealthier countries have promised that they'll provide $100 billion each year to help developing countries tackle climate change. So far, most haven't delivered on their promises, and it's a huge point of contention in the talks in Glasgow right now. Today on the show, NPR climate correspondent...
ENVIRONMENT
resilience.org

The elites can’t stop climate change, but democratic cities can

We should not kid ourselves: the climate catastrophe is an epic war of the rich on the poor; corporate criminality on a global scale.~Dimitrios Roussopoulos[1]. There is little doubt that very few expected anything meaningful and productive to come out of the COP26. Even befor the beginning of the summit, climate scientists such as Peter Kalmus, author of Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution, warned[2] that one of the summit’s main goals – “Net Zero by 2050” – is deeply flawed plan that provides cover for big oil and politicians to preserve the status quo. During the days of the COP26 activists deemed it a failure[3]. Even the very world leaders who organized it were skeptical from the very beginning of the potential outcomes[4]. And when from Global Witness looked through the list of participants, they found out that the fossil fuel industry, one of those most responsible for the climate crisis, has the largest delegation at the summit to ensure that its interests will be preserved[5]. Furthermore, historically speaking, the previous 25 COPs have also led to no results. In short, from wherever you look at it, there was nothing to really expect but more of the same.
ENVIRONMENT
undark.org

Opinion: It’s Time We Stop Listening to Economists on Climate Change

A tricky truth of the climate crisis is that it calls for humanity to act today on what we believe will happen in the future, which requires us to put our faith in the predictions of mathematical models. A trickier truth — one that has helped sow seemingly endless political division and inertia — is that not all of those models are created equal.
ENVIRONMENT
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

How can we believe in climate change?

How can we tell if we are really in danger of global warming/climate change? Former Vice President Al Gore said we’ll need a boat to get around New York City and the mayor of Miami said his city will be underwater. Some would say the crazy weather, but we’ve always had a lot of crazy weather. China and Russia are not concerned; they’re spending their money on building their military. Former President Barrack Obama said we could spend a trillion dollars on climate change and “it would not make any difference."
WATERLOO, IA
World Economic Forum

How can we protect people from climate change's 4 greatest threats?

Global temperatures will rise to at least 1.5°C above preindustrial levels within the next two decades. It is important that we protect the most vulnerable groups. Severe climate hazards are becoming much more common, with approximately 5.0 billion people likely to be exposed to them. Accelerating new innovations, and scaling...
ENVIRONMENT
Morning Sun

Column: Don’t bet against climate change

The 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26 (“Conference of the Parties, 26th Conference) is meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12. Climate delegates from most countries tried to agree on necessary measures to cut greenhouse gases, provide financial support, and meet the pledges made in the Paris Agreement reached in 2015. Many agreed not to build coal-burning power plants and stop deforestation. A separate group, including the US, UK, and Canada will end new fossil fuel investments. Many corporate leaders have pledged substantial financial support.
ENVIRONMENT
habitatmag.com

Climate Change Time: It’s Five Minutes Till Midnight

I attended a year-end meeting with the president of a Manhattan cooperative and an outside engineer. In October, the engineer had informed the cooperative that under the Climate Mobilization Act, the building was likely facing massive annual fines beginning in 2030 if it did not undertake major energy-efficiency retrofits to reduce the building’s carbon emissions. This year-end meeting was scheduled to discuss what to do about it.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy