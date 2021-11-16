ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Cold mornings, milder afternoons through late week

By Rich Jones
 7 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — Morning lows fell through the 40s across many neighborhoods early today. Today will be another sun-filled day with temperatures climbing to the low 70s.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking gradually warmer days for the middle and end of the week. Wednesday will be partly sunny and around 75. Thursday will remain sunny rather warm with temperatures climbing to near 80.

Onshore winds develop behind a front on Friday behind a cold front. A few coastal showers are possible on Saturday. Temperatures will cool down again to the upper 60s.

TROPICS: No areas of concern.

