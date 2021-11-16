A countertenor wins the Kathleen Ferrier award

Iconic Filmmaker Was One Of The First Black Women To Produce A Feature Film. Kathleen Collins—the African American poet, playwright, writer, director, filmmaker, educator and civil rights activist—will be the recipient of the Icon Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards Ceremony. The ceremony is set to take place on Monday,...
The death has been announced of Peter P. Pachl, head of the Berlin Symphony Orchestra and a fount of ideas across German music and opera over four decades. Pachl, who was 68, founded a Siegfried Wagner Society to promote the Master’s neglected son, directed opera at many houses including English National Opera, taught at any number of universities and never stood still.
Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, broadcasts Bach’s seminal work St John Passion from the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris. The searing music paints a monumental fresco of life’s journey to redemption. Calixto Bieito, one of the most exciting directors of his generation, directs this dramatised oratorio. It is conducted by Philippe Pierlot. With the help of an excellent cast, including Benjamin Appl in the role of Jesus and Joshua Ellicott as The Evangelist, the period orchestra Les Talens Lyriques and a group of amateur singers which form the chorus at the heart of the narrative, Calixto Bieito leads us into dialogue with this work confronting pain and death..
The formative Israeli harpist Ruth Maayani died this weekend, aged 73. One of the country best known instrumentalists, she performed many new works by her brother, the late composer Ami Maayani. In addition to playing principal harp in the Israel Symphont Orchestra of Rishon-leZion, she was professor of harp at...
Liverpool’s newly installed music director Domingo Hindoyan is trying to reach all levels of the music community. This weekend he swapped baton for violin and played with a mixed ensemble of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, its Youth Orchestra and Youth Academy Orchestra.
‘A lot of people come to the competition with a program that they have prepared so well and they tried to bring that onstage, as stable as possible. But me, until the last minute, I was still trying to find new ideas. It’s a bit risky, you know, but I was really trying to find new things until the last minute that I was backstage. I think that was the challenge, actually, to not get bored of yourself after playing these pieces and practising them for thousands of hours.
The Amsterdam orchestra has scheduled a January focus on ‘the diversity of American music’. That’s all very worthy, but not one of the conductors is American. Or of minority extraction. How diverse is that?. Here’s the schedule:. Wednesday, 12 Jan., 8.15 p.m., Concertgebouw, Main Hall. Thursday, 13 Jan., 8.15 p.m.,...
The London-based medieval and early music ensemble Joglaresa has announced the death of its leader, Belinda Sykes. Yesterday morning our beloved bandleader Belinda Sykes passed away peacefully. We can’t adequately put into words the impact that Belinda has had on all of our lives both musically and personally. Belinda was a force of nature with an almost unparalleled wealth of knowledge and a great friend and mentor to us all. We will miss her dearly, but we know her legacy and her music will live on for many years to come. Her incredible voice and musicianship brought so much joy to so many.
Swedish Radio has renewed the British conductor Daniel Harding as music director of its symphony orchestra until 2025. Harding, who now doubles as a part-time Air France pilot, has been in the post for 15 years. He tells the orchestra:. Since the very beginning of my conducting career, I have...
DAS RHEINGOLD – Philharmonie Köln. It began as a joke. After a concert with Kent Nagano, a musician from the specialist early music ensemble Concerto Köln asked Kent Nagano, “When are we going to do Wagner’s Ring together?”. After five years of planning, research, instrument-building, fund-raising and rehearsal, the project...
The Frenchman Olivier Tardy, announced last year as incming chief conductor of the Brandenburg Symphony Orchestra, has decided he does not want the job after all. Tardy, 48, a former principal flute at Bavarian State Opera, has been due to succeed the veteran Peter Gülke, 86, in 2022. Something, hwever,...
Top selling music duo the Carpenters' career is now on display in a new book called "Carpenters: The Musical Legacy." You might call it a Carpenters encyclopedia, rich with rare photos from Richard's archives to help document their musical journey.
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
During an appearance on BBC Radio, Paul McCartney has opened up about the “cruel” and “nasty” behaviour of his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon following the group’s breakup. When asked about his song ‘Too Many People,’ McCartney replied (via Ultimate Guitar): “‘Too Many People,’ this song was written a year...
Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
NCIS star Mark Harmon is sorely missed on new episodes of the CBS hit drama. There will never be another Gibbs, as he will likely always be the most beloved character on the show. However, this does not mean that there were not other stars on the program that deserved proper recognition.
The “Dancing With the Stars” alum, 33, was spotted kissing model Charlie Wilson one year after filing for divorce from her husband, Brooks Laich. Hough greeted her potential new beau with a big hug and a kiss outside a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon before heading inside to pick up some green juices and a brown bag of food.
Angelina Jolie was beaming with pride on Friday as she stepped out onto the red carpet alongside two of her six children. The Hollywood star was joined by daughter Shiloh, 15, and son Pax, 17, at the LA premiere for the film Paper & Glue. The Maleficent star is friends...
