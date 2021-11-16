ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

A countertenor wins the Kathleen Ferrier award

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the premier British singing prizes was won last night by Hugh...

slippedisc.com

Essence

The Legendary Kathleen Collins To Receive Icon Tribute At The 2021 Gotham Awards

Iconic Filmmaker Was One Of The First Black Women To Produce A Feature Film. Kathleen Collins—the African American poet, playwright, writer, director, filmmaker, educator and civil rights activist—will be the recipient of the Icon Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards Ceremony. The ceremony is set to take place on Monday,...
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Death of a leading German director, 68

The death has been announced of Peter P. Pachl, head of the Berlin Symphony Orchestra and a fount of ideas across German music and opera over four decades. Pachl, who was 68, founded a Siegfried Wagner Society to promote the Master’s neglected son, directed opera at many houses including English National Opera, taught at any number of universities and never stood still.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Opera of the Week: Bach’s St John Passion

Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, broadcasts Bach’s seminal work St John Passion from the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris. The searing music paints a monumental fresco of life’s journey to redemption. Calixto Bieito, one of the most exciting directors of his generation, directs this dramatised oratorio. It is conducted by Philippe Pierlot. With the help of an excellent cast, including Benjamin Appl in the role of Jesus and Joshua Ellicott as The Evangelist, the period orchestra Les Talens Lyriques and a group of amateur singers which form the chorus at the heart of the narrative, Calixto Bieito leads us into dialogue with this work confronting pain and death..
Slipped Disc

Sad loss of a leading harp

The formative Israeli harpist Ruth Maayani died this weekend, aged 73. One of the country best known instrumentalists, she performed many new works by her brother, the late composer Ami Maayani. In addition to playing principal harp in the Israel Symphont Orchestra of Rishon-leZion, she was professor of harp at...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

An original pianist is 60 today

My near-neighbour Stephen Hough has much to celebrate. He’s firing on all fronts as pianist, composer, painter, writer. Fiona Maddocks has a lovely interview with him in the Observer.
Slipped Disc

Music director prefers to play violin with youth orchestra

Liverpool’s newly installed music director Domingo Hindoyan is trying to reach all levels of the music community. This weekend he swapped baton for violin and played with a mixed ensemble of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, its Youth Orchestra and Youth Academy Orchestra.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Bruce Liu: How I won the Chopin Competition

‘A lot of people come to the competition with a program that they have prepared so well and they tried to bring that onstage, as stable as possible. But me, until the last minute, I was still trying to find new ideas. It’s a bit risky, you know, but I was really trying to find new things until the last minute that I was backstage. I think that was the challenge, actually, to not get bored of yourself after playing these pieces and practising them for thousands of hours.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Concertgebouw plays American music, without American maestros

The Amsterdam orchestra has scheduled a January focus on ‘the diversity of American music’. That’s all very worthy, but not one of the conductors is American. Or of minority extraction. How diverse is that?. Here’s the schedule:. Wednesday, 12 Jan., 8.15 p.m., Concertgebouw, Main Hall. Thursday, 13 Jan., 8.15 p.m.,...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Early music mourns a vibrant leader, 55

The London-based medieval and early music ensemble Joglaresa has announced the death of its leader, Belinda Sykes. Yesterday morning our beloved bandleader Belinda Sykes passed away peacefully. We can’t adequately put into words the impact that Belinda has had on all of our lives both musically and personally. Belinda was a force of nature with an almost unparalleled wealth of knowledge and a great friend and mentor to us all. We will miss her dearly, but we know her legacy and her music will live on for many years to come. Her incredible voice and musicianship brought so much joy to so many.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Orchestra renews its pilot

Swedish Radio has renewed the British conductor Daniel Harding as music director of its symphony orchestra until 2025. Harding, who now doubles as a part-time Air France pilot, has been in the post for 15 years. He tells the orchestra:. Since the very beginning of my conducting career, I have...
Slipped Disc

The Ring on period instruments – it’s a significant difference: First review

DAS RHEINGOLD – Philharmonie Köln. It began as a joke. After a concert with Kent Nagano, a musician from the specialist early music ensemble Concerto Köln asked Kent Nagano, “When are we going to do Wagner’s Ring together?”. After five years of planning, research, instrument-building, fund-raising and rehearsal, the project...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

French conductor spurns German job

The Frenchman Olivier Tardy, announced last year as incming chief conductor of the Brandenburg Symphony Orchestra, has decided he does not want the job after all. Tardy, 48, a former principal flute at Bavarian State Opera, has been due to succeed the veteran Peter Gülke, 86, in 2022. Something, hwever,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Community Policy