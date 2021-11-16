ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redevelopment of St. Augustine Outlets site clears final hurdle

By Madison Roberts
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
St. Augustine Outlets

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A proposal to redevelop the St. Augustine Outlets received unanimous approval this morning by the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners.

Two residents spoke during public comment ahead of the unanimous 4-0 vote.

The development includes a maximum of 99,500 square feet of retail space and 350 multi-family residential units.

Map of St. Augustine Outlet (St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners)

The owner of the outlets pushed for the developments in June saying revenue was down. According to the St. Augustine Record, a developer submitted an application that same month to close the mall down calling the land no longer viable. It currently stands northeast of State Road 16 and I-95.

The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for December 7.

USALoveItOrGetOut
7d ago

the owner of the mall is just trying to jump on the money train thats erronesouly ruining our state as all of the northenera flock here. And the article is confusing, does it already have residential units on the property? Or is the developer proposing tearing down the outlet mall to build 350 residential units? Florida cannot handle more citizens. In 10 years our citizens are going to seriously regret this.

