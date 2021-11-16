ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Certification of controversial Russian gas pipeline suspended by Germany

By Associated Press
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — Germany’s network regulator said Tuesday that it has suspended its procedure to certify the operator of a new pipeline that would bring Russian gas to the country under the Baltic Sea because of an issue with the company’s status under German law. Construction of the Nord Stream...

