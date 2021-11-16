ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurses strike remains at an impasse — and may never end

By Jessica Bartlett
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the eight-month mark of the state's longest-running nurses strike, some 100 union nurses have either resigned or have crossed the picket line and returned to work. Negotiators for the union and the hospital haven’t met for...

DENS FACILITY SERVICES JOINS FLAGSHIP FACILITY SERVICES

The acquisition, finalized on Nov. 16, 2021, aims to enrich DENS’ highly specialized Life Sciences service portfolio with Flagship Facility Services’ Integrated Facility Management expertise. DENS Facility Services (DENS) is headquartered in Greater Boston and is a leader in providing Life Sciences laboratory support and facility maintenance services to that burgeoning sector. “This addition is another step in Flagship Facility Services’ evolution. We know there is an urgent need in the expanding area of specialized R&D space and, together with DENS, we will now provide a broad range of facilities services to Life Sciences clients, whether they are in early-stage Research and Development or manufacturing for market,” said Dave Pasek, President, and CEO of Flagship Facility Services. Joshua Philbrook, President of DENS, adds, “By coming together and leveraging our highly specialized laboratory support services along with Flagship’s integrated facilities management expertise, we now have the breadth and capabilities to serve any critical research, manufacturing, or laboratory space, not only in Greater Boston but on a national scale -all while maintaining the familial tradition of the service excellence that both companies are known for.” DENS Facility Services -- A Flagship Company will operate as a stand-alone entity whose service portfolio goes beyond traditional building-centric facilities management and now includes Staff Augmentation, Laboratory Support, Technical Services, and Integrated Life Sciences Facilities Management services. MEDIA CONTACT: Maria Madrigal, VP of Human Resources Flagship Facility Services 972.574.9702 Ext. 319 mmadrigal@flagshipinc.com ABOUT FLAGSHIP FACILITY SERVICES Flagship has over 6,000 employees dedicated to creating the best facility experience for customers. With operations in Facility Services, Integrated Facilities Management Culinary Services, and Aviation Services, Flagship offers Integrated Facilities Management and a multitude of la carte facilities services, including janitorial, engineering, culinary, and maintenance services, for large-scale organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada. ABOUT DENS FACILITY SERVICES Founded in 2004, DENS Facility Services is a locally owned and operated facility management firm specializing in Life Science maintenance and management including biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical facilities. Based in Somerville, Mass., DENS Facility Services has proudly earned its reputation of consistent, reliable, and quality facility services for some of the most premier industry clients in the Greater Boston/Cambridge Area. ##
SOMERVILLE, MA
Viewpoint: Purchasing power is essential to improving food equity in Massachusetts

The Covid-19 pandemic worsened food insecurity and inequity across Massachusetts, when many people lost jobs or vital income, children lost access to meals through school, and families were forced to juggle the costs of housing, food, childcare, medical care, and other critical expenses. Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and leaders across the commonwealth have hustled to provide food to people and families in need, but the gaps remain significant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Year-old Flagship spinout raises $370M

Generate Biomedicines has netted a massive Series B round and plans to grow its headcount sixfold within the next two years. Race, Equity & Business IV: Making Massachusetts More Equitable. Join the Boston Business Journal for a virtual discussion on how we can effect real change in our community and...
BOSTON, MA
Liens & bankruptcies Leads - November 12, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
ECONOMY
These 40 Mass. companies made the new Deloitte Fast 500 list

The list, released Wednesday, ranks the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications and life sciences companies based in North America. Race, Equity & Business IV: Making Massachusetts More Equitable. Join the Boston Business Journal for a virtual discussion on how we can affect real change in our community and move forward together.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

