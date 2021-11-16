ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers get good news on Aaron Jones' knee injury

By Braulio Perez
12up
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There was plenty of concern for the Green Bay Packers surrounding the health of running back Aaron Jones. Jones suffered a knee injury during the 17-0 win over the Seahawks...

Pennylaine St.John
6d ago

Let's get Lady Luck on our side real soon, need to have 'em healthy for that Super Bowl run!

