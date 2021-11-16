Thanksgiving pie 101: Tips, tricks and recipes for a perfect slice

Pumpkin spice is one of those flavors that people find themselves craving as soon as the weather starts to turn chillier. According to NBC News, it's been that way since 2003, the year that Starbucks introduced its pumpkin spice lattes to a very appreciative public. Since then, pumpkin spice has appeared in a myriad of recipes, both expected and unexpected. This particular recipe for pumpkin pie martinis is a little of both. On the one hand, it's got all the pumpkin pie flavor that latte drinkers have come to expect in their favorite autumn beverage. On the other hand, it's not a caffeinated beverage, but rather a cocktail. And a very elegant and decadent one at that, according to recipe developer Jaime Shelbert, who is also a holistic dietitian and blogger at Wholly Nourished.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO