This micro-mobility charging station features universal power adapters to minimize the hardware used in going electric!

By Shawn McNulty-Kowal
yankodesign.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuckt is a micro-mobility charging station that features a universal power adapter so every type of micro-mobility vehicle – from bikes to scooters can charge with ease!. By now, we’re all familiar with micro-mobility vehicles, like e-bikes and e-scooters. They fill our city sidewalks and their charging stations are found on...

www.yankodesign.com

