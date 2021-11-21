Tennessee Feds: Probe leads to lengthy federal prison sentence for child exploitation

.

An Elizabethton man will serve 210 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution of child pornography.

Upon his release from prison, James Ellison Catoe, 48, will serve a lifetime supervised release, be required to register with the state sex offender registry and comply with special sex offender conditions during his supervised release.

According to his plea agreement, in November 2019, a search warrant was executed at Catoe’s home after HSI and CCSO received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about the download of child pornography images and videos at the residence. During the search, over 11,000 images of child pornography were discovered on Catoe’s computer and cellular phone. Some images depicted the sexual victimization of a toddler. During questioning, Catoe admitted to possessing child pornography as well as downloading and viewing it for some time. He also admitted to distributing and trading child pornography to hundreds of individuals over the course of a year. Catoe also admitted to law enforcement that he and a 14-year-old female had exchanged naked photos of themselves approximately 50 times.