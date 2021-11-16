ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Ends: Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton and More Celebrities React

By Jacklyn Krol
 7 days ago
Britney Spears is a officially a free woman and celebrities can't contain their excitement for her. On Friday (Nov. 12), Judge Brenda Penny immediately terminated the singer's 13-year conservatorship. Spears was originally placed under the care of her father, Jamie, back in 2008 after a public mental health crisis....

